(MENAFN- Virtue mena)

El Jadida, Morocco, 23 October 2024: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort expresses its enthusiasm for the recent announcement of a new sports complex to be developed within the Mazagan Urban Pole. The project strategically aligned with Morocco's vision for hosting the 2030 World Cup. With a planned investment of 500 million dirhams, this 47-hectare facility will bolster Morocco's commitment to creating world-class infrastructure and enhancing sports tourism.



Situated near Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, this complex promises to attract global attention, further positioning our region as a prime destination for international sports events. As a key stakeholder in the local tourism industry, Mazagan Resort views this project as a vital step in achieving Morocco's broader goals of sustainable development, economic growth, and international recognition.



"We are delighted with this exciting development, which aligns with our shared commitment to fostering a vibrant, active community," said Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort. "The sports complex will serve as a cornerstone for regional growth, allowing us to host more visitors and provide them with unmatched hospitality and leisure experiences."



This new initiative will benefit from its proximity to Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, creating synergies that promote local and international tourism. The



complex is set to play a key role in the strategic development of the Mazagan Urban Pole, driving investment, creating jobs, and fostering community engagement.



Mazagan Resort looks forward to this successful realization, furthering Morocco’s vision for a dynamic, inclusive, and globally recognized sports hub.





MENAFN24102024005113011630ID1108816205