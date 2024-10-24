Bullet Echo India's Latest Update Unveils Team Deathmatch, Hero Skins, and Epic Enhancements!

(MENAFN- Edelman) The highly anticipated 6.7.3 update for Bullet Echo India is now live, bringing a host of exciting new features and gameplay enhancements that will elevate the gaming experience to new heights. Players can look forward to the much-awaited TDM mode, new Hero Skins and more in this action-packed update



Introducing Team Deathmatch Mode

A new classis shooter mode, Team Deathmatch (TDM), is now available for players who have at least 4 unlocked heroes and are in the 5th league. This action-packed mode features 3v3 battles where players have infinite ammo and 5 lives, making it a high-energy, chaotic fight for survival. If you're eliminated, you can respawn after a short delay with a new hero, and the match continues until one team remains standing. The red zone adds even more intensity, shrinking in waves and forcing players into tighter spaces as teams are wiped out.



Shenji Hero Halloween Skin

Just in time for Halloween, players can look forward to a special spooky skin for the hero Shenji, adding a festive touch to the battlefield.



Battle Pass Discounts

To celebrate the update, players can enjoy limited-time discounts on the Battle Pass, offering great value for those looking to enhance their gameplay experience.



The update also introduces account linking through Google and Apple, allowing players to switch between devices seamlessly.



The update on the whole promises to deliver thrilling new challenges and improvements that will take your gameplay to the next level!





