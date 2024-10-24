Celebrate this Diwali with the finest handmade sweets and chocolates from Kamat

(MENAFN- By Niggi) Dubai, UAE – October 2024 – Treat your loved ones to sweet indulgences this Diwali with Kamat’s exclusive collection of traditional sweets and artisanal chocolates. With over three decades of experience in serving wholesome vegetarian delicacies across the UAE, award winning restaurant Kamat, is set to luxuriate this Diwali with their specially curated menu of traditional Mithais and premium chocolates.

Enjoy the essence of Diwali with the elaborate sweet box hampers available at all 11 Kamat branches across the UAE including the newly opened branch at Silicon Central Mall in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Serving over 360 authentic vegetarian delights while keeping quality, flavour, and consistency at heart, Kamat warmly invites UAE residents to discover their festive sweets collection, crafted with passion to make this Diwali celebration truly exceptional. From melt-in-the-mouth dry fruit mithais to age-old mawa confections, they have it all, available in their Classic, Premium, Assorted, and Choicest Diwali boxes.

To view the entire collection, you can find Kamat’s Diwali menu on their website:



Apart from the classic Kaju Katlis and Anjeer Rolls that spruce up the sweet platter of Kamat’s Diwali menu, there are unique Kamat specialities like Butterscotch Crunch and Cranberry Rolls available, that provide a modern twist to the traditional cashew-based delicacies. The Classic box includes fan favourites like scrumptious Motichoor Laddoos, Pinni, Balushahi, Royal Mysore Pak and more.



Moreover, the menu offers a premium selection of artisanal chocolates combined with fruits and nuts in the Assorted and Handcrafted Chocolate boxes. All collections are available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, ensuring a joyful celebration for all. They also offer specially packed corporate boxes, making festive gifting to clients, colleagues, employees, and well-wishers both easy and grand.







