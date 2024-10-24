China’s Shanxi Province produces 933.66 million tonnes of coal in 9 months

(MENAFN) China’s coal-rich Shanxi Province has achieved a significant milestone in its coal production, with raw coal output reaching nearly 933.66 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2024, as reported by local authorities. This output underscores Shanxi's dominant role in China's coal industry, accounting for approximately 26.9 percent of the country's total production from January to September. In September alone, the province produced over 118 million tonnes of raw coal, setting a new monthly record for the year and highlighting Shanxi's growing contribution to the national energy supply.



As China’s largest coal-producing region, Shanxi has been actively modernizing its coal sector in recent years. In 2023, the province established 118 intelligent coal mines, introducing advanced technology to 1,491 mining faces, significantly improving the efficiency and safety of coal extraction. These upgrades reflect Shanxi’s commitment to adopting smart mining practices, positioning the region at the forefront of technological innovation in the coal industry. This transformation has been critical in maintaining Shanxi’s strong coal output while ensuring sustainable and efficient operations.



Currently, more than half of Shanxi’s coal production capacity is realized through intelligent mining systems, showcasing the province’s leadership in integrating digital solutions into traditional industries. These advancements have allowed Shanxi to enhance its productivity and reduce the risks associated with manual mining processes. Additionally, the province has also made strides in environmental sustainability by establishing 30 pilot and demonstration coal mines that follow green mining practices, further underscoring its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its extensive coal operations.



In 2023, Shanxi's total coal production exceeded 1.37 billion tonnes, marking a record-breaking year for the province. Despite this achievement, Shanxi has set a slightly lower production target of about 1.3 billion tonnes for 2024, signaling a balance between maintaining high output and prioritizing sustainable development. As the province continues to upgrade its mining technology and adopt greener practices, Shanxi remains a key player in China's energy landscape, providing a critical resource to fuel the nation’s economy.

