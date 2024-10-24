PLT Introduces Advanced Water Dispersible Form Of Award-Winning Muscle Performance Ingredient

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enhanced Dispersibility and Taste Masking for RipFACTOR® Muscle Accelerator Expands Its Use in New Delivery Systems

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Solutions, Inc announced that it has begun offering its award-winning strength, endurance and muscle growth ingredient RipFACTOR®

Muscle Accelerator in an advanced water dispersible grade featuring enhanced sensory and organoleptic properties targeting ready-to-mix powders, greens, protein powders, stick packs, gummies and other delivery systems where taste and in-product functionality are key to consumer experience. RipFACTOR advanced water dispersible features particle engineering technology developed for pharmaceutical applications including advanced milling, encapsulation, taste masking and proprietary granulation techniques. The RipFACTOR advanced water dispersible

project was developed by in-house PLT formulation personnel and a team from Pharmachem Innovations, a longstanding global Nutraceuticals technology leader and ingredient supplier. RipFACTOR is an award-winning ingredient that has been clinically demonstrated to enhance strength and endurance in workouts, build muscle mass and increase testosterone in men.

According to Brett Bernier, Director of Sports and Active Nutrition for PLT Health Solutions and lead of the RipFACTOR advanced water dispersible project, botanical complexes can present significant challenges when formulating certain delivery systems. "Plant-based materials like botanicals can be difficult to formulate with because of flavor issues and can present particle size and density challenges. That's why we see them so often delivered in tablets and capsules. As a product formulator, I asked myself – "if I were working with this material, what would make my life easier," he said. "The resultant RipFACTOR advanced water dispersible form

is a very formulation-friendly ingredient, solving the issues associated with botanical ingredients. But the compelling news is the new types of products and delivery systems that can easily feature this exciting ingredient," he said.

Showing off the Beverage Experience at SupplySide West 2024

At this year's

SupplySide West in Las Vegas (10/28-11/01) PLT will feature the PLT Experience Zone at their booth. RipFACTOR will be one of the ingredients that the company will feature as part of its Beverage and RTM Platform. A range of other PLT ingredients will also be featured for hydration applications at SupplySide West, namely, Zynamite®

S for mental energy, physical performance and enhanced recovery and a first look at cellflo6®, exciting ingredient being launched at SupplySide that supports endurance, enhanced blood flow and improved physical performance.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing, PLT is uniquely positioned to help consumer product companies create disruptive beverage and ready-to-mix products with its beverage-friendly ingredient portfolio. "Functional beverages are one of the hottest trends in health and wellness today. And consumers are demanding more function from their functional beverages. What has been lacking, however, are ingredients that are backed by solid clinical science, which can deliver an enjoyable organoleptic experience and, at the same time, are easy to formulate," he said. "All that is changing now. PLT Health Solutions offers a growing portfolio of neutral tasting, water-dispersible and 'beverage friendly' ingredients with gold-standard clinical scientific support. These are available for a broad range of applications – from hydration, sports nutrition and weight management to healthy aging for joints and skin," he added.

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions

