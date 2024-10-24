Sameer Bhujbal Quits As Mumbai NCP Chief; To Contest As Independent From Nandgaon Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Sameer Bhujbal on Thursday submitted his resignation as the Mumbai NCP chief to party National President Ajit Pawar, Working President Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

Sameer Bhujbal, who is the nephew of NCP and veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, is expected to contest as an Independent from the Nandgaon Assembly constituency against Shiv Sena nominee Suhas Kande.

He is likely to file his nomination papers soon. Incidentally, NCP and Shiv Sena are BJP allies in the Mahayuti in Maharashtra.

Sameer Bhujbal in his resignation letter said,“I have decided to contest from Nandgaon Assembly constituency due to the demand from the local people. The Bhujbal family has a special affection for Nandgaon and a good connect with the people from that constituency. However, the present situation there is quite serious and the political atmosphere is polluted.

“The people and party office bearers met me several times and put up their case. In response to their demand, I have decided to contest from the Nandgaon seat in a bid to completely change the situation there.”

Sameer Bhujbal, who was appointed as the Mumbai unit chief last year, claimed that he made efforts to build the party organisation despite all odds from district up to the booth level.

“Kindly accept my resignation. I am thankful for all the cooperation,” he said in his resignation letter.

Sameer Bhujbal's resignation came hours after his uncle and party nominee Chhagan Bhujbal filed his nomination papers from the Yevala constituency.

Bhujbal senior had dropped sufficient hints that Sameer was expected to fight from Nandgaon constituency.

NCP insiders said that it was“not possible for Sameer Bhujbal to contest on the party symbol as the NCP is a key ally in the Mahayuti. The Shiv Sena has renominated the sitting legislator Suhas Kande from there and therefore National President Ajit Pawar asked Sameer Bhujbal to resign from the post and contest as an Independent.”

Sameer Bhujbal's move is crucial as the political rivalry between his uncle Chhagan Bhujbal and Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande was well-known both during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and also in the Mahayuti's rule.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Kande had fired a salvo against Chhagan Bhujbal accusing him of campaigning for the Sharad Pawar faction in Nandgaon by violating the alliance dharma.

He had demanded that Chhagan Bhujbal resign as the minister of food and civil supplies from the Mahayuti government.