ABM And Mainspring Energy Sign Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management today announced a strategic partnership with Mainspring Energy, Inc ., in which ABM will deploy Mainspring's cutting-edge Linear Generator technology to enhance electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions for fleet, commercial and industrial clients that require turnkey offerings and on-site power generation projects.

The availability and reliability of the power needed to support commercial fleets is often a main obstacle for commercial fleet operators seeking to deploy electrification strategies. Mainspring's state-of-the-art Linear Generators provide efficient, on-site power by converting linear motion into electricity. The differentiated fuel-flexible generators can also directly run on highly sustainable renewable and zero-carbon fuels such as biogas, hydrogen, and ammonia, as well as traditional fuels like natural gas and propane, providing clients with important flexibility.

The technology's ability to be quickly deployed at scale is particularly appealing to large fleet operators seeking to quickly and cost-effectively deploy resilient EV charging infrastructure while reducing emissions and working toward net-zero goals.

“Energy reliability, resiliency, efficiency, and speed-to-power are all top-of-mind as fleet operators invest in electrification,” said Mark Hawkinson, ABM's President of Technical Solutions.“Integrating Mainspring's revolutionary Linear Generator technology within our growing energy infrastructure solutions portfolio strengthens ABM's industry leadership position in delivering emerging and innovative technologies to meet the rapidly growing and evolving needs of our commercial and industrial customers.”







Through this partnership, Mainspring and ABM will provide comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (“EPC”) services, alongside essential maintenance support. This synergy ensures that Mainspring's technology seamlessly integrates with ABM's solutions portfolio, including RavenVolt switchgear where applicable, offering clients robust, turn-key power generation options tailored to their unique requirements.

“Our collaboration with ABM brings an end-to-end, sustainable solution for onsite power generation to a large new class of customers in the fleet EV sector,” said Adam Simpson, Chief Commercial Officer of Mainspring Energy, LLC.“Combining our Linear Generator technology with ABM's deep expertise in EV charging solutions and facilities management allows us to not only meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure but to set a new standard for efficiency and reliability in power generation.”

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM's comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries-from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit .

ABOUT MAINSPRING ENERGY

Mainspring Energy manufactures and delivers an innovative, fuel-flexible onsite power generator that rapidly adds new power capacity and accelerates the transition to the affordable, reliable, zero-carbon electric grid. The Mainspring Linear Generator is fully dispatchable and scalable from 250 kW to 100+MW, and it delivers on the potential of green hydrogen, ammonia, biogas and other fuels by generating low-cost, clean, resilient electricity. Customers include Fortune 500 companies such as Lineage Logistics, Prologis, and Kroger as well as utilities such as AEP, Florida Power and Light, and others. For more information, visit .

