(MENAFN) Recent developments have emerged regarding an Il-76 cargo plane that was reportedly shot down in the conflict-ridden Darfur region of Sudan, with claims suggesting that Russian nationals may have been on board. This assertion comes from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), one of the factions involved in the ongoing civil war in Sudan, which has been intensifying since 2023.



The civil conflict has been characterized by a struggle between the Sudanese Sovereign Council and the RSF, which recently terminated peace negotiations with the Sudanese government, opting instead to focus on military victories. The downing of the cargo plane occurred in western Sudan, and the RSF has publicized claims via social media that Russian citizens were among the passengers.



In response to these claims, the Russian embassy in Khartoum stated that it is actively working with Sudanese authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. They highlighted the challenges presented by the crash site being located in the tumultuous region of Darfur.



Images and videos circulating on social media platforms, particularly X, depicted the wreckage of what appeared to be the downed Il-76 transport plane, along with a Russian passport found at the site. Additional posts showcased a corporate ID card from Airline Transport Incorporation FZE, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, which was issued to an individual with a Russian name. The ID card also indicated a connection to Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan.



Moreover, the news outlet Sudan War Monitor reported that another document recovered from the crash site was a safety manual belonging to New Way Cargo Airlines, a Kyrgyz airline. The involvement of Russian nationals in this incident, amid the backdrop of a complex and violent conflict, raises significant questions about the geopolitical ramifications and the ongoing turmoil in Sudan.

