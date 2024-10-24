Kenyan VP gets booted over violating constitution

(MENAFN) In a historic move, Kenya’s parliament has approved the nomination of Kithure Kindiki, the Interior Cabinet Secretary, as the new deputy president following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, who served in the role for two years. This unprecedented decision marks Gachagua as the first official to be removed from office since the introduction of impeachment provisions in Kenya's amended 2010 constitution.



The impeachment, which took place on Thursday evening, stemmed from Gachagua's alleged violations of the constitution. He faced 11 charges, including corruption, inciting ethnic divisions, and promoting anti-government unrest. While he pleaded not guilty to these allegations, his defense was complicated by his hospitalization, which led to his inability to testify at the scheduled trial. Despite this, the senate proceeded with its vote, ultimately finding him guilty of five charges, including inciting ethnic hatred, while he was acquitted of money laundering and corruption allegations.



However, the situation took a dramatic turn shortly after the parliament’s decision when the East African nation’s high court intervened. Justice Chacha Mwita issued an order blocking Kindiki's appointment, responding to a legal challenge filed by Gachagua against his removal. The court's ruling highlighted the “serious constitutional issues” surrounding the impeachment process and suspended the senate’s resolution until a further debate on October 24.



Gachagua has criticized the impeachment process, asserting that the charges against him are politically motivated and that the accusations are both false and “extremely outrageous.” This case not only raises questions about the political dynamics within Kenya but also underscores the complexities of the country’s constitutional framework.



As the legal proceedings unfold, the implications of this political turmoil will likely reverberate throughout Kenya, impacting governance and public trust in the political system. The outcome of the court’s upcoming discussions will be pivotal in determining both Gachagua’s political future and the broader implications for Kenya's governance.

