(MENAFN) Niger's has taken a significant step in severing ties with its colonial past by renaming a prominent street in the capital, Niamey, that was previously named after former French President Charles De Gaulle. The street has now been renamed Avenue Djibo Bakary, in honor of a pivotal figure in Niger’s struggle for independence.



On Tuesday, military authorities in Niger removed several French names from streets and monuments as part of an ongoing effort to distance the nation from its former colonial ruler, France. Since seizing power in a coup last year, the new leadership has aimed to redefine national identity and honor local heroes.



During the name change ceremony, government spokesman Abdramane Amadou emphasized the symbolic significance of the new names. “Most of our avenues, boulevards, and streets bear names that are simply reminders of the suffering and bullying our people endured during the ordeal of colonization,” he stated. He added that the avenue formerly named after General De Gaulle will now celebrate Djibo Bakary’s legacy.



Bakary was a socialist politician who became the first Nigerien to hold local executive power under French colonial rule. He notably campaigned against the 1958 referendum that sought public approval for a constitution designed by De Gaulle, which aimed to maintain close ties between Niger and France.



Niger is not alone in this movement; other African nations have similarly sought to erase remnants of colonial influence. In October of the previous year, Burkina Faso renamed Boulevard Charles de Gaulle to Boulevard Thomas Sankara, honoring the revolutionary Pan-Africanist leader and former president who was assassinated in a 1987 coup.



This wave of renaming reflects a broader trend across Africa, where countries are reclaiming their narratives and honoring figures who fought for independence and self-determination. As Niger continues to navigate its post-colonial identity, these changes signify a commitment to honoring its history and the struggles of its people.

