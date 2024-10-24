How Canada protects hazardous extremists

(MENAFN) The relationship between India and Canada has deteriorated significantly, with Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau bearing much of the blame, as highlighted by a spokesperson from India’s External Affairs Ministry. The tensions escalated following Trudeau’s September 2023 statement in Parliament, where he referenced “credible allegations” implicating Indian agents in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Nijjar was designated a by the Indian government and was subject to an red notice, as well as being on Canada’s no-fly list, with his bank accounts frozen.



Nijjar’s troubled history includes an application for Canadian citizenship based on a forged passport, which was initially rejected three times before he ultimately obtained it in 2007. His extremist connections are evident; he publicly celebrated the assassination of prominent Indian figures, including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and others. Furthermore, he reportedly had ties to Pakistan, where he was photographed wielding an AK-47.



India has repeatedly expressed its concerns to Canada about the latter's apparent indifference to violent extremists operating within its borders. These individuals pose a direct threat to India's security and sovereignty, actively campaigning for an independent state in Punjab, India. They have issued direct threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conducting public displays that include burning his effigy, and have threatened Indian diplomats, including displaying the ambassador's image with bullet holes.



This situation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by India in addressing extremism emanating from foreign soil, while also reflecting a broader strain in diplomatic relations with Canada, which continues to grapple with the implications of harboring such individuals.

MENAFN24102024000045015687ID1108815411