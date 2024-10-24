Apple unveils new features in beta for developers, including integration of ChatGPT

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Apple unveiled several new features in beta for developers, including the highly anticipated integration of ChatGPT. The beta versions of 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 are now accessible to developers, marking a significant step forward in Apple's software capabilities. This release is expected to provide developers with tools to enhance user experiences and foster innovation across Apple devices.



Among the notable changes in the beta versions are adjustments to the browser choice screen, default apps, and app deletion specifically for users in the European Union. Additionally, the new releases enhance Safari by allowing users to export their data and enabling web browsers to import that data. Apple emphasized that these improvements aim to increase user control and transparency over their app preferences, which is particularly important in light of evolving regulatory requirements in the EU.



The updated beta versions also feature enhancements to the Apps section within Settings, a functionality that was first introduced in earlier iterations of iOS and iPadOS. A new Default Apps section has been added to allow users globally to manage their default applications more conveniently. Following feedback from the European Commission and developers, these beta versions will enable the development and testing of EU-specific features such as alternative browser engines, contactless apps, and marketplace installations from web browsers. This flexibility allows developers to innovate from any location while addressing local regulatory needs.



Furthermore, the new beta versions include updates to calling and messaging defaults, enhancing communication options for users worldwide. These developments come just a week before Apple is set to officially release iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence, creating anticipation among users and developers alike. Notably, the integration of ChatGPT and the introduction of GenMoji in iOS 18.2 are two significant features that will not be available in the upcoming iOS 18.1 public release, highlighting Apple's commitment to continuous improvement and user-centric innovation.

