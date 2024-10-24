Armenian Speakers Manifesto Mars Anti-Azerbaijan Propaganda In EU Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The baseless statements and smear campaign that the European
Parliament has launched against Azerbaijan continues even as the
COP29 event approaches. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot
condemned Azerbaijan's alleged "violation of international law"
against Armenia. While emphasizing that France has always stood for
international law and justice, the minister seems to overlook a
reality that even Armenia has accepted, and through baseless
accusations, he further damages an already stalled peace
process.
It is worth noting that the minister, who speaks of
international law and human rights, forgets the nations subjected
to French colonization for centuries. To this day, people still
fight for freedom on lands where the Élysée Palace once committed
material and moral crimes. Ignoring these facts while voicing
groundless and biased slogans is hypocrisy.
During discussions in the European Parliament, the statement
made by European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas
Schmit, against Azerbaijan was nothing more than echoing Barrot's
voice. Yesterday, the EU official called on Azerbaijan to make
"important choices" regarding human rights. While claiming that the
EU continues to fully support the normalization process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, he also alleged problems with human rights
in Azerbaijan. Schmit presented the prosecution of individuals
funded from abroad who try to stir unrest and provoke public
discontent in the country as a violation of human rights. He did
not forget to mention that the upcoming COP29 event is a special
opportunity for peace.
However, no representative from the European Parliament has
spoken about the crimes Armenia committed on Azerbaijani lands over
30 years. For years, institutions that ignored Baku's appeals
regarding Yerevan's ethnic cleansing policies now cannot digest
Azerbaijan's victory and are trying to interfere with internal
matters, causing problems. This is why Azerbaijan temporarily froze
relations with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE) and postponed certain collaborations until fair and
impartial approaches emerge from the other side.
Instead of discussing the genocides committed by Armenia in
Garabagh, the material and moral damage inflicted on Azerbaijan,
and the fate of thousands of missing Azerbaijanis, two-faced
politicians are persistently claiming that Azerbaijan violated
international law, attacked Armenia, and disregarded human rights.
These individuals are causing the most harm to the peace talks
between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The fact is that even the Armenian Parliament acknowledges that
UN resolutions were violated, that Armenia attacked Azerbaijan, and
that the occupation of the territories was illegal. Today, Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan,
and others, even if only in words, support Azerbaijan's rightful
claims and express shame for these decades-long crimes.
In this situation, the professionalism and morality of those who
insistently label Azerbaijan as an occupier should be questioned.
Every month, mass graves discovered in Garabagh, the bodies of
tortured Azerbaijanis, the testimonies of dozens of Azerbaijanis
who witnessed genocides, and the mines randomly buried by Armenian
forces, which are found weekly by ANAMA, along with historical
facts, should be enough to open the eyes of these individuals
clouded by arrogance and blood. The same people who speak of human
rights are the ones who represent the countries that have caused
the most harm to human rights. Shamelessly, they defend Armenia's
30-year occupation more than Armenians themselves and condemn
Azerbaijan.
It is clear that the goal here is to create tension in the
region by finding support in Armenia and indirectly reducing
Russia's influence. Since they realize that Azerbaijan will never
fall for these games, some politicians harbor particular bias, even
hatred, towards Baku.
