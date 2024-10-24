Armenian Speakers Manifesto Mars Anti-Azerbaijan Propaganda In EU Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The baseless statements and smear campaign that the European Parliament has launched against Azerbaijan continues even as the COP29 event approaches. French Foreign Jean-Noël Barrot condemned Azerbaijan's alleged "violation of international law" against Armenia. While emphasizing that France has always stood for international law and justice, the minister seems to overlook a reality that even Armenia has accepted, and through baseless accusations, he further damages an already stalled peace process.

It is worth noting that the minister, who speaks of international law and human rights, forgets the nations subjected to French colonization for centuries. To this day, people still fight for freedom on lands where the Élysée Palace once committed material and moral crimes. Ignoring these facts while voicing groundless and biased slogans is hypocrisy.

During discussions in the European Parliament, the statement made by European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, against Azerbaijan was nothing more than echoing Barrot's voice. Yesterday, the EU official called on Azerbaijan to make "important choices" regarding human rights. While claiming that the EU continues to fully support the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he also alleged problems with human rights in Azerbaijan. Schmit presented the prosecution of individuals funded from abroad who try to stir unrest and provoke public discontent in the country as a violation of human rights. He did not forget to mention that the upcoming COP29 event is a special opportunity for peace.

However, no representative from the European Parliament has spoken about the crimes Armenia committed on Azerbaijani lands over 30 years. For years, institutions that ignored Baku's appeals regarding Yerevan's ethnic cleansing policies now cannot digest Azerbaijan's victory and are trying to interfere with internal matters, causing problems. This is why Azerbaijan temporarily froze relations with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and postponed certain collaborations until fair and impartial approaches emerge from the other side.

Instead of discussing the genocides committed by Armenia in Garabagh, the material and moral damage inflicted on Azerbaijan, and the fate of thousands of missing Azerbaijanis, two-faced politicians are persistently claiming that Azerbaijan violated international law, attacked Armenia, and disregarded human rights. These individuals are causing the most harm to the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The fact is that even the Armenian Parliament acknowledges that UN resolutions were violated, that Armenia attacked Azerbaijan, and that the occupation of the territories was illegal. Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, and others, even if only in words, support Azerbaijan's rightful claims and express shame for these decades-long crimes.

In this situation, the professionalism and morality of those who insistently label Azerbaijan as an occupier should be questioned. Every month, mass graves discovered in Garabagh, the bodies of tortured Azerbaijanis, the testimonies of dozens of Azerbaijanis who witnessed genocides, and the mines randomly buried by Armenian forces, which are found weekly by ANAMA, along with historical facts, should be enough to open the eyes of these individuals clouded by arrogance and blood. The same people who speak of human rights are the ones who represent the countries that have caused the most harm to human rights. Shamelessly, they defend Armenia's 30-year occupation more than Armenians themselves and condemn Azerbaijan.

It is clear that the goal here is to create tension in the region by finding support in Armenia and indirectly reducing Russia's influence. Since they realize that Azerbaijan will never fall for these games, some politicians harbor particular bias, even hatred, towards Baku.