Modi Govt Greenlights Two New Railway Projects For Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar At A Cost Of ₹6,798 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Narendra Modi approved two railway projects covering eight districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar on Thursday. This includes a new railway line connecting Amravati - the proposed new capital of Andhra Pradesh - with of ₹2,245 crore. The projects will be completed within five years.

"New line project will provide connectivity to approximately 168 villages and about 12 lakh population with nine new stations. Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to two 'aspirational districts' - Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur - and serving approximately 388 villages with a cumulative population of nine lakh," read an excerpt from the official PIB release.



Doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections - covering a total of 256 km. This will in turn strengthen connectivity with Nepal, north-east India and the border areas. Construction of a new line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati - the new capital of Andhra Pradesh - covering a distance of 57 km. The route will go through NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district of Telangana.

The two projects are:

The new line proposal will also provide direct connectivity to "Amaravati" the proposed Capital of Andhra Pradesh and improve mobility for industries and the population. According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the project will also provide a much-required infrastructural boost to one of the busiest sections across Indian Railways - helping to ease operations and reduce congestion.

Officials said the projects will also generate direct employment for about 106 lakh human-days.