Verano Commences Adult Use Cannabis Sales At Zen Leaf™ Waterbury In Connecticut

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zen Leaf Waterbury Completes the Conversion of All Five Connecticut Zen Leaf Dispensaries from Medical to Hybrid Sales



Situated in Connecticut's fifth largest city with 115,000 residents1, Zen Leaf Waterbury is conveniently located at 237 East Aurora Street near the Downtown Waterbury Historic District adjacent to the James H. Darcey Memorial Highway, a busy thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 25,900 vehicles2

In addition to Zen Leaf Waterbury, Verano's Connecticut operations also include Zen Leaf locations in Meriden, Naugatuck, Newington and Norwich, and the Company's 217,000 square foot state-of-the-art CTPharma cultivation and processing facility in Rocky Hill Nationally, Verano's operations span 14 states, comprised of 152 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the“Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the Company's Zen Leaf Waterbury dispensary in Connecticut has received all required approvals from municipal and state officials to commence adult use sales. Zen Leaf Waterbury, located at 237 East Aurora Street, is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for medical patients and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for adult use guests.

Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting with representatives of the Waterbury Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 25th, guests visiting Zen Leaf Waterbury throughout the grand opening celebration weekend will be greeted by complimentary coffee and donuts, a food truck serving Connecticut's famous Ted's steamed cheeseburgers, a live glassblowing demonstration, and discounted specials on CTPharma products. Additionally, Zen Leaf Waterbury will offer exciting promotions available every day across all Connecticut Zen Leaf locations, including the state's leading 22% off discount for Veterans, 20% off“Medical Monday” discounts for medical patients, and up to 20% off the first three orders after downloading the Zen Leaf mobile app .

Zen Leaf Waterbury will also offer an array of enhanced features and conveniences for cannabis consumers, including digital kiosks for convenient ordering, an additional 95 parking spaces, and access to the Company's Cabbage ClubTM membership program to redeem the full range of exclusive membership discounts and benefits.

“We're grateful for the opportunity to welcome adult use cannabis customers at Zen Leaf alongside our valued medical patients as we plant deeper roots in the Waterbury community,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer.“We're excited to offer our wide variety of award-winning products, exceptional hospitality, and additional conveniences for adult use customers and our valued medical patient community, and we look forward to welcoming Waterbury area guests at Zen Leaf for years to come.”

Verano will also continue its commitment of engagement and sponsorship of local community organizations across Connecticut, contributing more than $61,000 year-to-date for important causes statewide. In the Waterbury area, the Company's sponsorships recently contributed to the graduation and free laptops for nine Brass City Gamers students, a Waterbury-based organization that provides STEM education and computer literacy education programs for local youth. Verano has also contributed $5,000 towards local youth life-skills training through the Waterbury Opportunities Industrialization Center .

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup. Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom .

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen LeafTM and MÜVTM dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club TM , an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including VeranoTM, (the) EssenceTM, MÜVTM, SavvyTM, BITSTM, EncoreTM, and AvexiaTM. Verano's active operations span 14 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1,100,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at .

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

...

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

...

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“future”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“projects,”“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“will continue”,“will occur” or“will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###

1 U.S. Census

2 CTDOT Historical Traffic Monitoring Data