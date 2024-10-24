Property Dealer Found Dead In Burning Car Was 'Robbed, Killed' By Friends, Say Cops

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The property dealer from Ghaziabad whose body was found in a burning car in Nagla Nainsukh area was“choked” by his friends, cops said on Thursday, October 24. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sanjay Yadav's car was found in a burnt condition near village Nagla Nainsukh in the Dadhari station area on October 22.

His two friends – Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary – have been arrested. The family of the deceased had filed a complaint with the police stating that Sanjay Yadav had left home with two of his friends.

ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said,“Last night, under the Dadri Police station area, a burnt Fortuner car was spotted. The police officials reached the spot and the forensic team was also called. A burnt body was found inside the car which has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad. The family of the deceased informed that he had left with two of his friends and there was some issue regarding jewellery....”

Based on the complaint, the police took custody of his friends who later admitted to murdering Sanjay, NDTV reported.

According to the police, Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary met Sanjay Yadav on Monday and the three had beers. After getting him drunk, the two choked the property dealer using a dog collar and looted some "cash, two gold rings, a gold chain and a bracelet from him.

They later put his body in his Toyota Fortuner SUV and drove it to a deserted area in Nagla Nainsukh. They put petrol on his body and set it on fire. Police have recovered the missing ornaments from the accused.

“Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary got him [Sanjay Yadav] drunk. They choked him with a dog collar. To dispose of the body, they drove to a deserted area. They then set the SUV on fire with the body inside it. The accused have been sent to jail and further probe is on,” Ashok Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, was quoted as saying.