Kyrgyzstan Exports Over 8.7 Tons Of Gold In 8 Months

10/24/2024 4:45:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, Oct 24 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan had exported over 8.72 tons of Gold worth 639.6 million US dollars from January to August this year, the country's National Statistics Committee reported on Thursday.

The main buyers of its gold were Britain, which bought 5.89 tons, Switzerland with 971.5 kg and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) purchased 13.5 kg, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Kyrgyzstan had exported 8.717 tons of gold worth 545.2 million US dollars over the same period last year.

IANS

