Mild Autumn Conditions Expected Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) – The forecast for Thursday indicated that temperatures will be approximately 4 to 5 degrees below the seasonal average, with pleasant autumn weather expected in most regions.The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy milder conditions, while winds will be southeasterly light to moderate, with occasional gusts.The Jordan Meteorological Department recommended that citizens dress warmly during the early mornings and evenings, especially with potential frost forming in the Badia and the high-altitude mountains of Sharah. There's also a warning about reduced visibility due to dust in the Badia areas.As we look ahead to Friday, the mild autumn conditions will continue, maintaining comfortable temperatures throughout most regions. High clouds may make an appearance, and southeasterly winds will be moderate, with periods of dust, particularly in the Badia.Saturday will bring a slight uptick in temperatures, yet the pleasant autumn atmosphere will persist across the Kingdom. Expect moderate weather in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, along with some mid-level cloud cover and occasional southeasterly winds.By Sunday, another minor rise in mercury levels is anticipated, providing mild conditions in the highlands and moderate weather in other areas. Mid-level clouds are likely to linger, with moderate easterly winds that may strengthen in the Badia.Today's temperatures in eastern Amman will range from 21 C to 10 C, while in the west, they will fall between 19 C and 8 C. Northern highlands will range between 18 C and 8 C, and Sharah mountains from 17 C to 7 C. In the Badia, temperatures are expected to range from 23 C to 9 C, with the plains seeing 21 C to 10 C.The northern Jordan Valley will be warmer at 29 to 17 degrees Celsius, while the southern valley will reach 31 to 20 degrees Celsius. Both the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience temperatures around 30 to 18 degrees Celsius.