Gut Health Consumer Perspective Study 2024: Digestive Health Landscape, Gut Health Connections, Ingredients For Gut Health, Supplements

Consumers clearly connect gut to overall health, linking digestive health to a wide range of benefits, from immunity, weight management, and healthy aging to mental well-being, mood, and energy.

Consumers are increasingly interested in digestive health as they learn more about the gut microbiome and its vast connections to health.

This report provides a global perspective of consumers' interaction with still-expanding world of gut health - specifically, consumer beliefs, interest, and actions around gut health (globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets), to help clients connect with consumers more powerfully and more profitably.

The Digestive Health Landscape



The 2024 perspective AND the trended evolution of this massive - and massively popular and profitable - topic and opportunity

Includes concern and prevalence of digestive health issues, how these compare globally to other health issues, and how key demos and regions differ

Which markets are most proactive in selecting foods/beverages for gut health

How strongly consumers link different benefits to gut health (e.g., appearance, physical health, mental/emotional health, and more)

Level of interest in supplements and ingredients for gut-health benefits (e.g., fiber, whole grains, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, ginger, turmeric, etc.) and much more!

Summary

Digestive Health Landscape

Gut Health Connections

Ingredients for Gut Health

Supplements Trends

