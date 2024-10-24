Gut Health Consumer Perspective Study 2024: Digestive Health Landscape, Gut Health Connections, Ingredients For Gut Health, Supplements
Consumers clearly connect gut health to overall health, linking digestive health to a wide range of benefits, from immunity, weight management, and healthy aging to mental well-being, mood, and energy.
Consumers are increasingly interested in digestive health as they learn more about the gut microbiome and its vast connections to health.
This report provides a global perspective of consumers' interaction with still-expanding world of gut health - specifically, consumer beliefs, interest, and actions around gut health (globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets), to help clients connect with consumers more powerfully and more profitably.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
The Digestive Health Landscape
The 2024 perspective AND the trended evolution of this massive - and massively popular and profitable - topic and opportunity Includes concern and prevalence of digestive health issues, how these compare globally to other health issues, and how key demos and regions differ Which markets are most proactive in selecting foods/beverages for gut health How strongly consumers link different benefits to gut health (e.g., appearance, physical health, mental/emotional health, and more) Level of interest in supplements and ingredients for gut-health benefits (e.g., fiber, whole grains, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, ginger, turmeric, etc.) and much more!
Key Topics Covered:
Summary Digestive Health Landscape Gut Health Connections Ingredients for Gut Health Supplements Trends
