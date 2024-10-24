(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Railway Management System Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Rail Traffic Management Type, Asset Management Type, and Country, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Railway Management System Market is projected to witness market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).

By country, the German RMS market dominated in 2023, and is projected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $6.52 billion by 2031. The UK RMS market is exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the French RMS market is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.3% during 2024-2031.

With the push towards electrifying more railway lines across Europe, there is a growing demand for sophisticated planning and management systems to oversee electrification projects. Railway management systems play a crucial role in coordinating the planning, design, and implementation of electrification initiatives, ensuring seamless integration with existing infrastructure, and optimizing the operation of electrified railway networks. According to the Eurostat, in 2022, Luxembourg had the highest share of electrified railway lines in the EU, with 96.7%, followed by Belgium (88.0%) and Sweden (75.0%), each with shares well above the EU average of 56.9%.

The key companies in the Europe railway management system market, which are profiled in this report, include:



Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Wabtec Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC Advantech Co. Ltd.

