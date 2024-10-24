Advancement In Food Industry And Changing Diet Preferences Propel Growth Of Global Pickles Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Pickles are largely consumed as taste enhancers in meals. Fruits and vegetables are pickled by adding a brine or vinegar solution to increase durability. The ingredients go through the pickling process to acquire the desired taste. Pickles are usually sour, sweet, or spicy. Pickling mainly refers to the act of souring or acidifying vegetables, fruits, and even meat. It is possible to pickle these types of items in a variety of different ways. How a pickle is acidified determines whether it is a fermented pickle or a vinegar pickle. Vinegar pickling is one of the most common ways to make pickles today.

Segmental Insights

The global pickles market has been segmented by type, taste, and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fruit pickles, vegetable pickles, meat pickles, and others. The fruit pickles segment is estimated to witness strong growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for fruits from food and beverage industries. Increasing demand for sweet pickles also propels the fruit pickle segment.

Based on taste, the market has been segmented into sweet pickles, salty pickles, and sour pickles. The sweet pickles segment is estimated to drive the global pickles market, owing to the increasing popularity of these pickles due to their health benefits; for instance, they aid proper digestion.

Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, online, and others. The supermarket & hypermarkets segment is expected to hold a major share during the forecast period, owing to large-scale business and revenue generation.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global pickles market has been segmented into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for pickles among consumers as a spicy product as well as a food enhancer. Pickles are traditional food products and are largely consumed with all meals in Asia and the Pacific.

North America is expected to witness notable growth, owing to the increasing consumption of pickles due to their distinct taste and taste-enhancing properties. The different health benefits associated with pickles are also expected to propel market growth in North America. The food production and processing industry is the largest manufacturing sector in Canada.

Europe is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing health consciousness among the population. The numerous health benefits of pickles have been accelerating demand among health-conscious consumers. The LAMEA region has been witnessing a slow growth rate, owing to the presence of a small food processing industry and lack of government support.

Competitive Players

ADF FoodsPinnacle Foods Inc.Kraft HeinzMt. Olive Pickle CompanyDel Monte FoodsReitzelConagra Brands, Inc.Mitoku Company Ltd. Recent Developments

November 2023- HEINZ is introducing Pickle Ketchup , a novel condiment that blends the tangy and savory taste of pickles with the distinctive flavor of HEINZ Ketchup. Pickle Ketchup is a recent advancement by HEINZ to satisfy fans' cravings for distinctive, refined, and subtle flavor encounters. December 2023- Boulder Canyon®, a brand of Utz Brands, Inc ., and Grillo's® Pickles, a popular refrigerated pickle brand known for its natural and fresh products, introduced their new limited edition Classic Dill Pickle Flavored Kettle Style Potato Chip. This unique snack offers pickle enthusiasts a delicious and crispy bite with enhanced flavor.

Segmentation

By TypeFruit PicklesVegetable PicklesMeat PicklesOthersBy TasteSweet PicklesSalty PicklesSour PicklesBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets and HypermarketsConvenience StoresIndependent RetailersOnlineOthers