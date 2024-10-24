Keldamuzik Embraces Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Special Event At The Lux Pub In Downtown Oakland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oakland, CA – October 24, 2024 – Bay Area hip hop artist, actress, and entrepreneur Keldamuzik, also known as Diva, will be hosting a special Breast Cancer Awareness Month event at The Lux Pub in downtown Oakland on October 24th, presented by EMP Marketing and The Lux. This impactful evening will blend entertainment, community connection, and awareness to support women and their health.



Keldamuzik's line, Tamz Berets, is proudly sponsoring the event and will be giving away five berets to the first five women who arrive. Proceeds from the event will go toward The Outreach, Keldamuzik's nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and raising awareness for important causes.



The event will offer guests the opportunity to network, enjoy great music, and indulge in delicious food. Attendees will also participate in meaningful discussions about breast cancer awareness and mental health, bringing together women and the local community for a beautiful and inspiring evening.



“I'm excited to bring people together for this special cause. Breast cancer and mental health are issues that affect so many, and I want to use this platform to raise awareness and offer support,” said Keldamuzik.



Doors open at 7 PM, and the event promises a night of fun, education, and empowerment.



Event Details:



- Date: October 24, 2024

- Time: 7:00 PM

- Location: The Lux Pub, Downtown Oakland, CA

- Hosted by: EMP Marketing & Lux

- Sponsor: Tamz Berets (First 5 ladies receive a free beret)

- Proceeds to benefit: The Diva Outreach



For more information or to RSVP, please contact:



Wendy Bell

Digz Media Group LLC

... | (510) 593-1782

DigzMediaGroup |

Company :-Digz Media Group LLC

User :- Ben Digz

Email :...