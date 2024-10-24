2Talk Receives 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted Voip Excellence Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2talk Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions for Second Consecutive Year

- Johnstone, CEO of 2talk. REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2talk announced today that it has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2024. This recognition highlights the company's excellence in delivering reliable Cloud PBX and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS ) solutions to US businesses.2talk continues to distinguish itself through its comprehensive suite of business communication services, including its feature-rich Cloud PBX system, flexible SIP trunking solutions, and integrated UCaaS platform. The company's commitment to providing enterprise-grade voice quality, robust reliability, and exceptional customer support has made it a trusted choice for businesses seeking professional VoIP services."This second consecutive Hosted VoIP Excellence Award validates our commitment to delivering superior voice technology and enterprise-grade communications," stated Dot Johnstone, CEO of 2talk. "In an industry dominated by larger players, our ability to maintain exceptional communications performance while providing responsive, personalized support demonstrates that technical excellence and customer focus aren't mutually exclusive. Our hosted VoIP platform continues to set high standards for reliability and comprehensive unified communications, proving that businesses don't need to sacrifice personal service or stretch their budgets to access world-class communication technology."While maintaining its reputation for service excellence in the Internet Telephony sector, 2talk's commitment to providing reliable hosted VoIP solutions continues to resonate with US businesses seeking robust communication platforms. This prestigious award reinforces 2talk's dedication to delivering enterprise-grade cloud communications that combine exceptional call quality with unmatched service reliability, establishing it as the preferred choice for organizations prioritizing seamless business connectivity.“Congratulations to 2talk for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. 2talk has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.The 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

