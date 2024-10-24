Sabeer Nelli Congrats, Onlinecheckwriter Powered By Zil Money, For Making It To The Capterra Shortlist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money congratulates the team for making up to Capterra's Shortlist for Recurring Billing Software. This recognition highlights the platform's value and dedication to providing top-notch services. OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, simplifies recurring billing, making financial management easier for businesses.

This award reflects users' positive feedback on Gartner Digital Markets sites like Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp. To celebrate this achievement, OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, encourages its users and partners to display the badges on their websites, building trust and boosting buyer confidence.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, aims to simplify financial management for businesses. The platform connects with over 22,000 banks, offering a complete solution for ACH payments, wire transfers, payment links, credit card processing and more. It streamlines financial operations, from payroll to check creation, making it easier for businesses to manage their finances efficiently.

With over one million users and over $82 billion in processed transactions, OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, is committed to continuous innovation and global growth. The platform is accessible on desktop and mobile through Google Play and the iOS App Store , providing a user-friendly experience for all.



