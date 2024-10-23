What Happens After Multiple Resuscitations: Bridging Worlds Through Spiritual Warfare & Rare Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Magician. Transforming into my highest self, Alchemizing my pain into wealth, Manifesting what I truly desire, Building up the ViiSquad Empire, Connecting the worlds that are unseen, Bridging the gaps that are in between, Honoring both my light and da

The Hermit. Isolated so that I may find myself, Going inward to access infinite knowledge and wealth, Introspecting to unlock my mind, Freeing myself from space and time, Tapping into Sources energy, Diving deep to find my true Divinity -Vii-

Surrendering from my will to thy will, surrendering all the pain and trauma so that I may heal, surrendering to my darkness so that my light may be revealed, surrendering to the lies so that no truths can be concealed. Let there be light ? -Vii-

- Stashia JeanetteKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stashia Jeanette has faced death multiple times, each encounter revealing deeper insights into the spiritual and physical realms. Through spiritual warfare and battling the rare genetic condition Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), she has navigated extraordinary challenges, transforming these hardships into a mission of healing and enlightenment for others.From birth, Stashia's life was anything but ordinary. Her first brush with death came as an infant when her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, cutting off her oxygen.“I remember seeing a glimpse of what my life would become, and in that moment, I tried to 'abort mission,'” she shares with a laugh, reflecting on the life contract she believes she signed before birth.Her rare disease, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, added to her struggles. With frequent dislocations, fragile skin, and unexplained health issues, doctors often dismissed her symptoms, leading to severe complications during routine surgeries.“It was hard enough fighting the disease, but fighting to be heard by doctors made everything worse,” she explains. Stashia's story is detailed further in her YouTube documentary Diagnosis Uncertain, where she advocates for self-advocacy in healthcare, encouraging others to seek out doctors who truly listen.Having survived seven near-death experiences, each resuscitation brought Stashia closer to the spiritual world. Her connection with God, Source, and the Universe deepened, shaping her spiritual gifts. She now uses these gifts to guide others through their own ascension and healing journeys. Her business, Ascension Oracle VII, offers services like Oracle card readings, energy clearings, and vent sessions, all designed to help people transmute negative experiences into opportunities for spiritual growth.“I believe we all have two choices: to evolve or repeat,” says Stashia.“My mission is to guide people to choose a higher path, one where they can heal, grow, and step into their highest selves.” Stashia also created the ViiSquad Oracle Deck, named after her signature brand, to assist others in activating their intuitive abilities and navigating life's challenges.Through Ascension Oracle VII, Stashia Jeanette provides one-on-one readings, energy healing sessions, and personal guidance, helping others achieve balance, heal their chakras, and access their divine path.

Overcoming The Odds- Spiritual Resuscitation

