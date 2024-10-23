Makemytrip Delivers Consistent Strong Growth In A Seasonally Slow Quarter Q2 FY25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 23, 2024: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT), India's leading service provider, today announced its unaudited and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024 as attached herewith and available at and on our website at





 Revenue as per IFRS grew by 26.5% YoY in constant currency to $211.0 million in Q2 FY25 from $168.7 million in Q2 FY24.

 Adjusted Operating registered growth of 32.9% YoY and reached $37.5 million in Q2 FY25 compared to $28.2 million in Q2 FY24.

 Profit for Q2 FY25 was $17.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in Q2 FY24.



Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,“We are pleased to have achieved sustained growth in a seasonally slow quarter. Our unwavering focus on innovation, powered by advanced technology to deliver a differentiated customer experience, has been a key driver of this progress. We continue to be positive about the long-term outlook of India's travel and tourism market and stay committed to further accelerating efforts to expand our supply partnerships and deepen engagement with our customers.”

