Makemytrip Delivers Consistent Strong Growth In A Seasonally Slow Quarter Q2 FY25
Date
10/23/2024 9:12:40 PM
October 23, 2024: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT), India's leading travel service provider, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024 as attached herewith and available at and on our website at
Revenue as per IFRS grew by 26.5% YoY in constant currency to $211.0 million in Q2 FY25 from $168.7 million in Q2 FY24.
Adjusted Operating profit registered growth of 32.9% YoY and reached $37.5 million in Q2 FY25 compared to $28.2 million in Q2 FY24.
Profit for Q2 FY25 was $17.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in Q2 FY24.
Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,“We are pleased to have achieved sustained growth in a seasonally slow quarter. Our unwavering focus on innovation, powered by advanced technology to deliver a differentiated customer experience, has been a key driver of this progress. We continue to be positive about the long-term outlook of India's travel and tourism market and stay committed to further accelerating efforts to expand our supply partnerships and deepen engagement with our customers.”
