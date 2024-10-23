Expoartesano Miami 2024 Closes Successfully: Over USD $120,000 In Business Expectations For Colombian Artisans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artisan craft demonstrations, cultural showcases and the show "Back to Our Roots" highlighted Colombia's rich cultural heritage to international buyers.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Expoartesano Miami 2024 closed with great success, solidifying itself as a key for the internationalization of Colombian crafts. Over the three-day event, more than 5,000 visitors gathered at the Doral Cultural Arts Center, generating direct sales of over USD $30,000 and business expectations exceeding USD $120,000 with professional buyers from key sectors in South Florida.The event, held from October 18 to 20, allowed 16 Colombian artisans to showcase their creations to buyers from real estate, design stores, boutiques, retail chains, fashion, jewelry, and home décor, among others. These artisans, supported by various government entities and organizations, represent the culture and traditions of Colombia's 32 regions, highlighting the value of ancestral techniques and traditional knowledge.The fair featured the participation of three artisans supported by the Medellín Mayor's Office, five artisans from the Risaralda Government, and eight artisans from Artesanías de Colombia and Plaza Mayor Medellín, who had the opportunity to showcase their products and connect with new international markets. "I want to thank all the partners, both in Colombia and the United States, who made this event possible. Thanks to this joint effort, we managed to generate more than USD $30,000 in direct sales and business prospects exceeding USD $120,000. This represents a great development opportunity for all the artisan communities in the country," said María Fátima Diazgranados, Commercial Manager of Plaza Mayor Medellín.During the 3-day event, visitors not only purchased handcrafted products but also had the opportunity to connect with Colombian culture through 14 demonstrations of artisanal crafts, as well as enjoy a traditional culinary exhibition celebrating the flavors of Colombia. Notable figures such as Christi Fraga, Mayor of Doral, Rafael Pineyro, Councilman of Doral, and Christian Cevallos, Councilman of Miami, were present, reaffirming local institutional support for this cultural event.Adriana Mejía, General Manager of Artesanías de Colombia, highlighted: "The results of Expoartesano Miami 2024 have been extraordinary. I want to thank the Colombians and Americans who joined us at the fair, where more than 5,000 visitors connected with Colombian culture and ancestral traditions. Our artisans, representing communities from all 32 regions of the country, allowed us to showcase the beauty and diversity of Colombia, the Country of Beauty. I also invite more people to come and discover our country. I would like to thank the government entities of Florida and our partners, such as ProColombia and the Consulate of Colombia in Miami, for their support at this event."One of the most notable moments of the fair was the fashion show "Back to Our Roots," led by Artesanías de Colombia and Plaza Mayor Medellín, in partnership with Taller 5 and the Catalina Muñoz Foundation, where artisanal creations took center stage on a runway that fused tradition and modernity.Boosting New Markets and Institutional Support.Events like this are essential for opening new international markets that offer growth opportunities to Colombia's artisan communities. Expoartesano Miami serves not only as a commercial showcase but also as a cultural meeting space that allows artisans to demonstrate the value of their products and techniques to audiences and buyers who appreciate their authenticity. The collaboration between organizations like Artesanías de Colombia, Plaza Mayor Medellín, ProColombia, and the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce in Miami has been key to creating these spaces and enabling artisans to establish themselves in the U.S. market.We extend a special thanks to the artisans who participated in this edition of Expoartesano Miami. They are the ambassadors of Colombian culture and tradition, and they stood out not only for their products but also for their participation in cultural and traditional cooking demonstrations, which allowed attendees to connect more deeply with the essence of Colombia.Expoartesano Miami 2024 was made possible thanks to the support of Artesanías de Colombia B.I.C., Plaza Mayor Medellín, ProColombia, the Consulate General of Colombia in Miami, the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce in Miami, the Government of Risaralda, Fundación Catalina Muñoz, Ecopetrol, and the City of Doral, all of whom contributed to making this fair a reality.The organizers conclude this edition with a commitment to work on a new edition for 2025, strengthening growth opportunities for Colombian artisans and consolidating Expoartesano as a cultural and commercial reference event in South Florida.

