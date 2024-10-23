(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global

Specialty Plasticizer Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.19%

during the forecast period. Growth in automotive production

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advancements and product innovation. However,

fluctuations in prices of raw materials for specialty plasticizers

poses a challenge - Key market players include Aekyung Chemical Co Ltd, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Condensia Quimica SA, DEZA AS, DIC Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grupa Azoty SA, Hallstar Innovations Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Innospec Inc., KH Neochem Co. Ltd., KLJ Group, Lanxess AG, Nayakem, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, OQ Chemicals GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Roquette Freres SA, Tecnosintesi S.p.A., UPC Technology Corp., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Vikas Ecotech Ltd., and Witmans Industries PVT. LTD.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Phthalates, Trimellitates, Aliphatic dibasic esters, and Others), Application (Coated fabric, Wire and cable, Flooring and wall coverings, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aekyung Chemical Co Ltd, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Condensia Quimica SA, DEZA AS, DIC Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grupa Azoty SA, Hallstar Innovations Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Innospec Inc., KH Neochem Co. Ltd., KLJ Group, Lanxess AG, Nayakem, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, OQ Chemicals GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Roquette Freres SA, Tecnosintesi S.p.A., UPC Technology Corp., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Vikas Ecotech Ltd., and Witmans Industries PVT. LTD.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The specialty plasticizer market is experiencing significant growth due to ongoing technological advancements and product innovation. Vendors are investing heavily in research and development to create advanced specialty plasticizers with superior performance characteristics. For instance, Evonik introduced a new line of high-performance plasticizers for the automotive industry in September 2023. These products offer enhanced flexibility, durability, and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. Similarly, Lanxess has launched new variants of Mesamoll and Uniplex, focusing on heat resistance and low volatility for various industrial applications. Technological innovations enable the development of customized specialty plasticizers, providing a competitive edge to manufacturers. This trend is expected to continue driving the growth of the global specialty plasticizer market throughout the forecast period.



The Specialty Plasticizer market is witnessing significant trends in the use of chemical compounds that enhance the flexibility, resilience, and durability of plastics and polymers. These additives improve the chemical properties of plastic, such as low temperature resistance, volatility resistance, and electrical conductivity. Phthalate-based plasticizers like Phthalates, Phosphates, Aliphatic dibasic esters, Trimellitates, and others are being replaced by biocompatible, non-toxic alternatives due to health and safety concerns. The automotive sector, consumer goods, and food packaging industries are major consumers of plasticizers. However, the food packaging ban on certain plasticizers has led to a shift towards eco-friendly formulations made from renewable resources like plant oils and recycled plastic. High-performance plasticizers offer enhanced mechanical qualities, such as toughness and viscosity, making them suitable for applications in coated fabric, film and sheets, flooring, wire and cable, medical devices, and pharmaceutical packaging. Advanced materials and specialty additives continue to drive innovation in plastic formulations, offering improved chemical compositions and eco-friendly solutions.



Market

Challenges



The global specialty

plasticizer market experiences significant fluctuations due to the price volatility of raw materials, primarily crude oil. Specialty plasticizers are derived from petrochemical feedstocks like phthalic anhydride , adipic acid, and tri-mellitic anhydride, which are closely linked to crude oil prices. When crude oil prices decrease, the cost of these raw materials follows suit, reducing production expenses for manufacturers. However, this price decline can also encourage the use of cheaper alternative plasticizers, potentially decreasing demand for specialty plasticizers and negatively impacting market growth. In 2023, the average price of Brent crude oil was approximately USD83 per barrel, a decrease of around USD19 per barrel compared to 2022. This decline was attributed to adjustments in global trade dynamics and lower-than-expected crude oil demand. Such fluctuations in crude oil prices can significantly affect the pricing of specialty plasticizers, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Specialty

Plasticizer Market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Phthalates and Phosphates, traditionally used plasticizers, have raised health and safety concerns, leading companies to explore alternatives like Polymeric, Trimellitates, and Bio-based Plasticizers. Coated fabrics, film and sheets, flooring, wire and cable , consumer goods, and advanced materials require plasticizers with specific mechanical qualities, viscosity, and chemical compositions. Health and safety concerns have driven demand for biocompatible, non-toxic plasticizers in medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging. Non-phthalate and non-toxic formulations are essential for toys and food packaging. High performance plasticizers with heat resistance and material compatibility are crucial for various applications. Eco-friendly formulations using renewable resources and recycled plastic are gaining popularity. Plant oils and other high-performance plasticizers are being explored to meet the market's demands for sustainable solutions. The market for specialty additives and plastic formulations continues to evolve, requiring constant innovation and adaptation to meet the diverse needs of industries.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This specialty plasticizer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Phthalates

1.2 Trimellitates

1.3 Aliphatic dibasic esters 1.4 Others



2.1 Coated fabric

2.2 Wire and cable

2.3 Flooring and wall coverings 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Phthalates-

Phthalates, esters of phthalic acid, are a cost-effective choice in the specialty plasticizer market due to their production efficiency and versatility. As odorless, colorless liquids with low water solubility and high oil solubility, phthalates enhance the malleability and formability of various products, including automotive interiors and construction materials. Their compatibility with a wide range of polymers and low volatility make them indispensable in applications such as wires, cables, flooring, and coated fabrics. Phthalates' broad applicability and cost advantage sustain their demand across industries, including automotive, construction, and consumer goods, making them a significant contributor to the growth of the phthalates segment in the global specialty plasticizer market.

Research Analysis

The Specialty Plasticizer market encompasses a wide range of chemical compounds specifically designed to enhance the flexibility, resilience, durability, and mechanical qualities of plastics and polymers. These plasticizers are essential chemical additives that improve the chemical properties of the final product, such as low temperature resistance, volatility resistance, and electrical conductivity. They are used in various industries, including advanced materials, medical devices, and pharmaceutical packaging , where biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and eco-friendly formulations are crucial. Specialty plasticizers are derived from renewable resources and recycled plastic, making them an attractive alternative to traditional petroleum-based plasticizers. The market for specialty plasticizers continues to grow due to the increasing demand for advanced materials and sustainable solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Specialty Plasticizer Market refers to the segment of the plasticizer industry that deals with the production and supply of chemical compounds specifically designed to enhance the flexibility, resilience, durability, and other chemical properties of plastics and polymers. These plasticizers are essential additives that improve the mechanical qualities of plastic materials, making them suitable for various applications in different industries. Some common types of specialty plasticizers include phthalates, phosphates , aliphatic dibasic esters, trimellitates, and bio-based plasticizers. These plasticizers offer low temperature resistance, volatility resistance, electrical conductivity, and other desirable characteristics for specific applications. The market for specialty plasticizers spans various sectors such as automotive, consumer goods, coated fabric, film and sheets, flooring, wire and cable, medical devices, pharmaceutical packaging, and advanced materials. The demand for eco-friendly formulations made from renewable resources and recycled plastic is on the rise, driving the growth of the non-phthalate and non-toxic plasticizer segments. Specialty plasticizers are used to enhance the toughness, flexibility, and other mechanical qualities of plastic formulations. They are also crucial in ensuring material compatibility and heat resistance. In recent years, there has been a growing focus on health and safety concerns, particularly in the food packaging sector, leading to a ban on certain phthalate-based plasticizers. As a result, there is a growing demand for biocompatible, non-toxic plasticizers that meet the stringent safety regulations.

