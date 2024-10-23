عربي


Panic In South Kashmir's Qazigund As Leopard Takes Away 3-Year-Old Boy

10/23/2024 3:15:44 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A three-year-old boy was reportedly taken away by a leopard in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a boy, identified as Sehran Yousuf, son of Mohammad Yousuf , resident of Brinal Lammar, was pounced upon by a leopard and taken to the nearby forest.

As news of the incident spread, scores of people rushed to the forest and began searching.

Imtiyaz Naik, Wildlife Incharge Kulgam, said,“We are not sure whether the boy was taken by a leopard, but we have started search.”

All teams are on the job to trace the boy, he said.

Kashmir Observer

