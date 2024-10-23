Hudle Partners With Advantageclub.Ai To Revolutionize Corporate Wellness Through Sports Integration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 23, 2024: Hudle, India's leading sports-tech platform, has announced its listing on AdvantageClub , marking a significant step in driving corporate and employee wellness through sports integration. Recognizing sports as a vital solution for today's sedentary corporate lifestyles, this partnership reinforces Hudle's commitment to integrating into workplace environments across India.



The collaboration with AdvantageClub, which boasts over 5 million users in 100+ countries and 1,000+ impressive client portfolios including BCG, Biocon, Concentrix, EY, HCL, Hexaware, Tech Mahindra, Teleperformance, Tata Steel and many more. By leveraging this extensive network, Hudle aims to transform corporate wellness programs, offering engaging sports solutions that not only boost physical health but also enhance mental well-being and team dynamics.



Suhail Narain, Founder & CEO of Hudle, said, "Through our experience managing sports venues in corporate parks and office spaces, we've witnessed a significant uptick in employee participation in recreational activities. Our platform has seen a strong engagement from companies in metros like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This partnership with AdvantageClub allows us to scale our impact, ensuring more employees across India have access to sports and fitness activities that promote wellness and team building right at their workplace."



Hudle's corporate wellness solutions offer a comprehensive approach to integrating sports and fitness into the workplace ecosystem. At the core of this approach is Hudle's expertise in developing and managing customized sports facilities for corporate clients, for instance Smartworks Bellandur, which exemplifies Hudle's commitment to creating tailored wellness spaces within corporate environments.



Building on this foundation of accessible sports infrastructure, Hudle organizes corporate sports events that facilitate team-building and friendly competitions that not only promote physical activity but also foster a sense of community and camaraderie among employees.



Moreover, as part of this initiative, Hudle is offering an exclusive discount of 30% (up to INR 300) on the AdvantageClub platform, making sports and fitness activities more accessible to a vast corporate audience. To further expand the reach and impact of its wellness initiatives, Hudle provides scalable health and wellness solutions. Through partnerships with platforms like Alyve Health, Hudle offers sports venue listings across 40+ sports activities in 60+ cities. For instance, the "Alyve Health Plan" provides employees with access to free credits for booking sports venues on the app, making it easier for companies to implement comprehensive wellness programs for their employees.



Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of AdvantageClub, commented, "Our partnership with Hudle aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance employee engagement and well-being. By integrating Hudle's extensive sports and fitness offerings into our platform, we're providing our corporate clients with a powerful tool to boost team morale, improve health outcomes, and create a more dynamic workplace culture."



Hudle's innovative approach goes beyond booking and community engagement, offering a comprehensive digital ecosystem that connects players, optimizes venue management, and fosters a vibrant sports community within corporate settings. The company has seen successful implementations at various locations, including Smartworks Bellandur, Brookfields (Equinox Business Park, Mumbai), and Max Towers.





About Hudle



Hudle is a leading sports-tech platform revolutionizing the way India experiences sports. With a mission to empower 100 million Indians to embrace sports as a lifestyle, Hudle connects players with diverse sports venues, streamlines facility management, and fosters a vibrant digital community. Serving both recreational and professional athletes, Hudle's innovative solutions have expanded to over 60 cities across India, making sports more accessible and enjoyable for all.





About AdvantageClub



AdvantageClub is a global AI-powered employee engagement and rewards platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, flexible benefits, wellness, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement by digitizing the company's R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub has over 5 million users, a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub has an impressive client portfolio featuring BCG, Biocon, Concentrix, EY, HCL, Hexaware, Tech Mahindra, Teleperformance, Tata Steel and many more.

