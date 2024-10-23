PFI Asset Management To Run GIG Insurance's Funds

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) PFI Asset Management, a subsidiary of Post for Investment, has contracted to manage two GIG Insurance Company funds, namely the cash and stock funds.

The company's strategy aims to provide diverse products that meet the needs and goals of all investors, whether individuals, institutions or companies.

The company vowed to provide distinguished services by launching traditional and non-traditional investment funds. In addition, it plans to form and manage securities portfolios for financial institutions. These include commercial banks, insurance companies, government, public and economic bodies, as well as companies of all types from the public and private sectors.

“We are pleased to announce the contract with GIG, and we look forward to providing innovative investment solutions that efficiently meet our clients' needs, as well as reflect the market's confidence in our work team and the solid confidence in the Egypt Post among Egyptians,” said Ghada Al Kady, Managing Director of PFI Asset Management.



