AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR LILIANE FORTNA DELIVERS HOLIDAY MAGIC WITH NEW BOOK, 'THE FOUR SANTAS' DEBUTING OCTOBER 25TH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liline Fortna's new book,“THE FOUR SANTAS” debuting October 25th

~International Bestseller's Latest Work Brings a Fresh Twist to the Santa Claus Legend for Young Readers~

- Liliane Fortna, International award-winning bestselling authorCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International award-winning bestselling author Liliane Fortna brings to life a heartwarming and magical Christmas tale for young readers with her latest book, The Four Santas . Set to release on October 25th, and aimed at children aged 5-9, this captivating picture book explores the origins of the beloved figure of Santa Claus. It unravels the mystery behind his worldwide Christmas deliveries, all in just one night.The Four Santas takes readers on a delightful journey as they discover Santa's magical beginnings, his motivation for spreading joy and love to children around the globe, and how he achieves the impossible feat of delivering gifts to every child in one night. With Liliane's signature charm and imagination, the story is not only entertaining but also filled with themes of kindness, generosity, and the spirit of giving.“I wanted to create a Christmas story that offers a fresh perspective on Santa Claus, something children can treasure and share with their families during the holiday season,” says Fortna.“The story of Santa's origins and his mission to spread joy will inspire young readers and remind everyone of the magic of Christmas.”Liliane Fortna, known for her inspirational work and profound storytelling, has captivated readers worldwide with her previous titles. Her transformational book Winks from Above explores how individuals can reconnect with their inner strength and spiritual guidance and is a source of comfort and enlightenment. The Four Santas is no exception. Filled with festive illustrations and enchanting details, the book promises to become a holiday favorite for children and families alike. Liliane is also a contributor to“Turning Point Moments” and“Second Chances”. Born in Hanoi, Vietnam, Liliane is French Vietnamese. She grew up in France and lived in Europe, Asia, and the United States. She received her US citizenship in 2016. She has a degree in English Literature and is fluent in French and English. You can visit her online at

