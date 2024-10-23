Clear Hurricane Helene Trauma To Promote Resilience And Facilitate Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join the LCCNC for a free webinar with Dr. Judith Swack on clearing trauma from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Learn tools for resilience and recovery.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When natural disasters like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton strike, trauma ripples beyond the immediate victims, affecting first responders, volunteers, and the wider community. Traumatic shock activates the body's fight/flight/freeze reflex, leading to heightened emotional and physical responses that impair rational thinking and resourcefulness. If left untreated, this trauma can accumulate, leading to burnout and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

On October 9, 2024 – The Licensed Clinical Counselors of North Carolina (LCCNC) were pleased to host a free special community healing webinar designed to clear the traumatic impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton and foster resilience for the people of North Carolina and Florida. The session, presented by renowned mind/body healing expert Judith A. Swack, Ph.D., and her colleague Hillary Straus, MA, LMHC, provided participants with tools to address trauma-related stress and promote recovery.

In this interactive webinar participants learned how to use the Natural Bio-Destressing meridian tapping technique, a simple yet powerful tool that activates the body's natural calming reflex to release trauma. Dr. Swack facilitated the attendees to release trauma from body/mind/and spirit. Participants experienced immediate release of traumatic emotions, and reported being able to breathe again, feeling tingling instead of numbness in their bodies, and feeling calm when thinking about the event.

Dr. Swack recommended regular use of this technique to improve resilience, optimism, and overall well-being.

At the end of the webinar, LCCNC leadership agreed that this powerful healing experience offers a unique opportunity for communities to come together, heal, and move forward with renewed strength and hope and should be shared with anyone who has trauma from natural disasters. As a service to the world community, the LCCNC and Dr. Swack have posted this video on their websites.

About Judith A. Swack, Ph.D.

Judith A. Swack, Ph.D., is a biochemist, immunologist, and master NLP practitioner known for her groundbreaking work in mind/body healing. She is the originator of Healing from the Body Level UpTM (HBLUTM), a powerful and transformative methodology that integrates biomedical science, psychology, hypnosis, Neuro Linguistic Programming, applied kinesiology, Energy Psychology, and spiritual techniques. Dr. Swack has presented her methods at international conferences, on national television, and in various publications. A recipient of the 2015 ACEP award for major contributions to Energy Psychology, she works with clients worldwide via in-person and virtual sessions.

For more information on Dr. Swack's work, visit .

