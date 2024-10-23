Anumá Aerospace Wins Second Place In 2024 National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Vector Showcase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anumá's second-place standing provides funding and a roadmap for defense applications of their patented partial-vacuum lift technology.

- Jamie Little, Co-Founder and CEO of AnumáRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of 20 companies selected to participate out of an initial applicant pool of 170, Anumá's second-place standing provides funding and a roadmap for defense applications of their patented partial-vacuum lift technology.Anumá Aerospace Corporation , the leading pioneer in partial-vacuum lift (PVL) technology, today announced that it has won second place in the 2024 National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Vector showcase, a culmination of the 10-week United States Department of Defense (DoD) accelerator program that supports early-stage companies as they explore defense applications of their commercial technologies. Anumá placed second out of 20 companies selected for the program from an initial applicant pool of over 170 companies.“We are so proud of the hard work we invested into the NSIN Vector program and are grateful to our DoD and private sector expert mentors for their belief in our patented PVL technology,” said Jamie Little, Co-Founder and CEO of Anumá.“After winning second place, with a second patent pending, our NOAA Phase II grant award , and many R&D milestones achieved, we are even more resolute in the belief that our technology can make an exceptional impact in solving national security challenges.”The NSIN is a component of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a U.S. DoD Program Office dedicated to bringing together defense, academic, and entrepreneurial innovators to solve national security problems in new ways. In its Vector program, participating companies work with DoD and other subject matter experts to explore defense applications and develop dual-use strategies to scale their commercial technologies for DoD organizations.Anumá's PVL technology replaces the need for helium in existing aerostat and airship programs, creating ultra-long endurance aircraft with on-board solar arrays and no need to land for refueling or refilling lifting gas. PVL allows for years-long medium-altitude platform system deployments but retains the ability to be upgraded when desired, unlike satellite systems. This means Anumá is uniquely positioned to provide sustainable solutions for the DoD in applications such as persistent, low-energy aerial platforms for:● sensors● communications● intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)● border patrol● missile defense“NSIN's Vector Accelerator works to bring together early-stage innovators to the warfighter,” said Josh Carter, Program Manager, Emerge & Vector, National Security Innovation Network.“Anumá Aerospace was selected for the program for their promising technology, and having them as one of the winning teams further validates the work they are doing. We were thrilled to have them as part of the program and will continue to work to connect them with resources within the Department of the Defense ecosystem."Anumá recently attended the 2024 Technology Innovation Discovery Event (TIDE) expo, an invitation-only event sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E). The TIDE expo allows selected organizations to show their technology's potential applications to the DoD and U.S. interagency partners.Jamie Little will present a paper at the upcoming Airship Association International Conference 2024 (AAIC 2024), October 24-27, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany, where she will discuss partial-vacuum lift technology.To learn more about the broad range of applications of Anumá's patented PVL technology, visit .About Anumá AerospaceAt Anumá Aerospace, we envision a world where the promise of globalization can be achieved with environmentally conscious, sustainable, and efficient transportation solutions. We're building solar-electric, partial-vacuum lift (PVL) aerostats and airships capable of true vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), nearly unlimited range and endurance, and zero emissions. Our solutions can bring surety, security, and sustainability to the global supply chain while providing access to underserved and otherwise inaccessible communities.Media Contact:Contact: Brittany KearnsPhone: 572-271-7211Email: ...About National Security Innovation NetworkThe NSIN is a component of the Defense Innovation Unit DIU, a United States Department of Defense Program Office. We are set up to collaborate with a wide variety of innovators to include universities, researchers, students, entrepreneurs and start-ups. We create opportunities for collaboration across communities and connect those that might not traditionally work in national security. Together, we help drive national security innovation and develop technologies that directly support the individuals responsible for protecting our country.For more information or interview requests with Team NSIN, please contact us at ....

