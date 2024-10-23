Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Launches New Kiosk At Fort Lauderdale's Marina Village At Bahia Mar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Indulge in America's Favorite Lobster Rolls in a Unique Open-Air Setting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, the fast-casual brand renowned for delivering the best of Maine lobster across the country, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at Marina Village at

Bahia Mar in Fort Lauderdale. This location introduces a fresh and convenient kiosk model, allowing customers to savor indulgent lobster rolls while enjoying the relaxed, open-air atmosphere of the iconic waterfront.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Kiosk, Marina Village Ft. Lauderdale

Situated in Marina Village, an innovative food hall, the Mason's kiosk provides guests with an easy way to order their favorite lobster rolls while taking in the beautiful views of the Intracoastal Waterway. This is the first-ever kiosk for Mason's, showing its commitment to innovation and scaling operations efficiently while maintaining the high standards of food quality that define the Mason's experience.

Known for its food excellence, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls features a simple, classic menu that highlights the rich, fresh flavors of Maine lobster. The Classic Roll, served chilled with a touch of mayo on a warm, buttery bun, and the Connecticut Roll, with warm lobster drizzled in melted butter, are customer favorites. To finish, the unique Whoopie Pie offers a sweet, indulgent dessert that pairs perfectly with the savory lobster rolls.

"As we continue to expand Mason's across the country, we're excited to introduce this new kiosk model here in Fort Lauderdale," said Dan Beck, CEO and founder of Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. "This setting perfectly complements our philosophy of making high-quality lobster rolls accessible to everyone, in a fast, simple, and delicious way. We're confident that visitors and locals alike will love this fresh take on Mason's."

Mason's continues to grow nationwide by staying true to its core values of simplicity and operational scalability. With a straightforward, easily replicable business model, the brand has successfully expanded while delivering the same high-quality experience at each new location. The kiosk at Marina Village is a testament to the flexibility and efficiency of the Mason's approach, providing a top-tier dining experience in an accessible and casual environment.

As one of Fort Lauderdale's newest dining options, Mason's brings its signature indulgence to both tourists and locals, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy the area's scenic beauty alongside some of the best lobster rolls in the country.

For more information on Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls and their newest Fort Lauderdale location, please visit .

About Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Founded by Dan Beck, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is known for bringing authentic Maine lobster rolls to fast-casual dining across the U.S. With a focus on food excellence, simplicity, and scalability, Mason's continues to expand, delivering delicious lobster rolls to new audiences.

Contact:

Daniel Beck



252-202-5683

