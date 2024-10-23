RTA Recognizes 64 Driving Instructors And 4 Driving Institutes For Excellence In Driver Training And Safety

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 22nd October 2024

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has honoured 64 driving instructors for their outstanding performance in fulfilling their duties. Additionally, RTA recognized 4 driving institutes: Belhasa Driving Center, Dubai Driving Center, Emirates Transport Driving Institute and Emirates Driving Institute,

for achieving the highest results in driver training service targets and for recording the lowest traffic incident rates among newly licensed drivers trained at those institutes.

The initiative to honour outstanding driving instructors and driving schools reflects RTA's commitment to achieving its strategic objectives in health, safety, security, customer satisfaction, and partnerships with the private sector. It also demonstrates RTA's appreciation for the efforts of driver training service providers at these institutes.

The awards ceremony took place at RTA's headquarters, attended by Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Licensing Agency, Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Sector. Also in attendance were Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, and Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police as well as representatives of driving institutes and several RTA employees.

RTA is dedicated to recognizing outstanding driving instructors to motivate and enhance their performance, as this positively impacts customer satisfaction and leads to sustainable results. Additionally, RTA is committed to fostering partnerships with the private sector to improve service quality at driving schools, boost operational efficiency, and enhance the quality of training deliverables.

The Driver Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency conducts an annual assessment of instructors, selecting top performers based on established evaluation and recognition criteria, as outlined in the Drivers Training and Licensing Policy. Driving institutes are recognised based on achieving the highest scores in driver testing service and the lowest traffic incident rate among newly licensed drivers who have been trained at those institutes. This initiative aligns with the ongoing collaboration between RTA and Dubai Police General HQ to achieve the objectives of their strategic traffic safety partnership.

RTA praised the competitive spirit among the winners, including both instructors and driving schools, and commended stakeholders' commitment to continuously enhancing services that support the vision of becoming the World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility. RTA also congratulates all the winners on their exceptional performance.

In response, the honoured instructors and driving schools expressed their delight with the recognition and thanked RTA for acknowledging their high performance. They reaffirmed their commitment to delivering top results in their future responsibilities.