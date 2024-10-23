Criteo Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape's 2024 Worldwide Retail Media Network Service Providers Vendor Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition supports Criteo's work to simplify and accelerate the global retail ecosystem

Criteo

(Nasdaq: CRTO ), the commerce media company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Media Service Providers 2024 Vendor Assessment [doc # US52574122, September 2024].

Criteo was named a Leader among 13 service providers that enable the creation and management of retail media networks.

Criteo currently partners with 225 retailers to build, manage and scale customizable retail media networks.

Its

Commerce Media Platform harnesses advanced AI to connect these retailers to meaningful and relevant demand across 2,900 brands that are looking to speak to consumers across all stages of their purchase journey.

"We are thrilled to be named as a Leader by IDC MarketScape for worldwide retail media network service providers," said Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Retail Media at Criteo. "We believe this recognition validates our work to provide retailers with a flexible solution that empowers them to effectively build, operate and scale their media networks, while offering brands and agencies an easy-to-use platform to run campaigns across our 225 retailers."

This news follows several company milestones over the past year, including Criteo's accreditation

by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for retail media measurement and a strategic collaboration

with Microsoft Advertising.

About Criteo

Criteo

(NASDAQ: CRTO ) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and volatile interest rates in the U.S. have impacted Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

