Energy Ministers Gather In China For The 3Rd Belt And Road Energy Ministerial Conference
Date
10/23/2024 5:15:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The 3rd "The Third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference"
is currently taking place in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China,
with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov in
attendance, Azernews reports.
Organized by the National Energy Administration of China under
the theme "Bringing Innovation for the Joint Future of Energy," the
conference gathers leaders from state institutions and
representatives from energy companies across approximately 30
countries.
During the opening ceremony, key figures, including Zhang
Cienhua, head of the National Energy Administration, and Zhou
Naixian, governor of Shandong Province, highlighted the
significance of collaboration in energy security, market
development, and technological innovation in green energy. Minister
Shahbazov noted that the " Belt and Road " initiative plays a
crucial role in shaping the modern geo-economic landscape of
Eurasia. He emphasized Azerbaijan's strategic position as a transit
center between Europe and Asia, particularly through its
development of the Middle Corridor and contributions to green
energy connections.
A significant highlight of the conference was the adoption of a
Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan and China to establish a strategic
partnership, which aims to enhance energy cooperation along the
modern Silk Road. The Minister detailed how this partnership
creates opportunities for collaboration in oil, gas, and green
energy sectors. He mentioned ongoing projects, including the
participation of Chinese companies in renewable energy initiatives
in Azerbaijan, such as solar power plants and a tender for a
100-megawatt solar project.
Shahbazov also discussed key energy corridors, including
"Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" and "Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe," which
are expected to facilitate the transfer of approximately 10
gigawatts of energy between Asia and Europe. He underscored the
potential for Chinese investment in offshore green energy projects,
energy storage systems, and renewable energy technologies, aligning
with China's carbon neutrality goals.
The conference further witnessed the adoption of the "Belt and
Road Green Energy Cooperation Action Plan," the establishment of a
secretariat office for the energy platform, and the welcoming of
new countries into the initiative. The conference will continue
with divisional meetings aimed at furthering discussions on these
pivotal energy collaborations.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108809978
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.