Celebrity Physician Dr. Adeel Khan Arrives in Dubai to Speak at World Biohack Summit



Dr. Khan will speak about the future of and wellness and his breakthrough work in regenerative at the World Biohack Summit 18-19 October in Dubai.







Dubai, UAE- 17 October 2024 – Canadian doctor to the stars and regenerative medicine trailblazer, Dr. Adeel Khan will make his highly anticipated UAE debut at the World Biohack Summit in Dubai on October 18-19.



During the summit, set to be the largest biohacking event in Asia and the MENA region, Dr. Khan will be giving a talk on the future of new age medicine, exploring how to harness next-generation stem cell and gene therapy technologies to enhance vitality and enable pain-free living.



Bearing multidisciplinary expertise, Dr. Khan is widely recognised as a pioneer in regenerative medicine. As Founder and Chairman of Eterna Health, a global leader in regenerative healthcare, he is committed to advancing an integrated approach to medicine that combines cutting-edge therapies to restore, repair and replenish the body. With clinics around the world, Dr. Khan and Eterna Health are on a mission to bridge the gaps in traditional medicine by using the latest technologies to develop breakthrough treatments, changing what it means to age altogether while offering patients white-glove service.



Dr. Khan’s cutting-edge therapies and pioneering treatments position him at the forefront of medical science where he has garnered international acclaim by treating thousands of patients worldwide, including royals, celebrities, elite athletes, entertainers, and global business leaders. His star-studded client roster features visionary Tony Robbins, actors Chris Hemsworth and Justin Baldoni, 6x Mr. Olympia bodybuilder Chris Bumstead, business moguls Mohamed Alabbar, UFC Fighter Jack Hermansson, the father of biohacking himself Dave Asprey as well as biohacking expert Ben Greenfield.



With a commitment to accessibility, Dr. Khan is involved in developing new technologies and transformative treatments aimed at ensuring that advanced healthcare solutions become increasingly accessible, ultimately empowering more individuals to take charge of their health and well-being.



Dr. Khan is available to speak about his work with Hollywood stars as well as offer insightful information about regenerative medicine, including what patients should know before seeking out regenerative treatments, what red flags to look out for when researching a doctor or clinic, and who can benefit from these types of therapies.



ABOUT DR. ADEEL KHAN



Dr. Adeel Khan stands at the forefront of regenerative medicine, employing new-age medicine with a visionary approach to revolutionize healthcare. He is the CEO and Chairman of Eterna Health. His innovative practice and therapies have helped thousands of patients worldwide find relief from pain and suffering where conventional medicine could not. His patient roster is a who’s who of international sports figures, entertainers, celebrities and business elite, including Tony Robbins, Chris Bumstead and Chris Hemsworth. He is a sought after speaker in the international market on his subject and a frequent interviewee by high profile medical and lifestyle podcast channels. Dr. Khan is an assistant professor at University of Toronto. He recently led the highly acclaimed and heavily attended Unlock Longevity Conference in Austin, Texas.









