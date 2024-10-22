(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Food Storage Container Market in US

size is estimated to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

3.3%

during the forecast period. Growing preference for durable and lightweight containers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing importance of sustainable containers. However,

issues regarding health and environmental safety

poses a challenge - Key market players include Amcor Plc, ARD Finance S.A., Berry Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co., Carlisle Companies Inc., Container Supply Co. Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, LocknLock Co., Newell Brands Inc., Novolex, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Polytainers Inc., Quality Carriers, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., The Vollrath Co. LLC, Tupperware Brands Corp., United States Plastic Corp., and Weener Plastics Group BV. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Eateries and restaurants, Catering,

Hotels, and Bars), Type (Round, Square, and

Rectangle), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, ARD Finance S.A., Berry Global Inc.,

Cambro Manufacturing Co., Carlisle Companies

Inc., Container Supply Co. Inc., Coveris

Management GmbH, LocknLock Co., Newell

Brands Inc., Novolex, Plastipak Holdings Inc.,

Polytainers Inc., Quality Carriers, Sealed Air

Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products

Co., The Vollrath Co. LLC, Tupperware Brands

Corp., United States Plastic Corp., and Weener

Plastics Group BV

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Food Storage Container market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to consumers' preference for eco-friendly and sustainable options. Vendors are investing in R&D for containers made from recyclable and temperature-resistant materials. Manufacturers focus on versatile materials, such as insulated containers, beneficial for various end-users. However, the trend towards sustainable containers may limit the market for conventional foamed plastic containers, especially in developed countries. Polycarbonate and polypropylene containers are popular choices for storing cold foods, with polypropylene being BPA-free and cost-effective. Manufacturers ensure food safety by using food-grade plastics, such as 1, 2, 4, and 5. Innovative biodegradable designs are emerging to maximize storage space and keep food fresh, further boosting the market.



The food container market in the US is thriving, with various materials like Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic, and others dominating the scene. Key segments include Bottles and Jars, Cans, Cups and Tubs, Boxes, and more. Rigid, Semirigid, and Flexible containers are popular choices based on food type and consumer preference. Grain Mill Products, Dairy Goods, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery Products, Meat Products, Candy and Confections, Ecommerce, and Ready-To-Eat (RTE) meals, Frozen meals, Snacks, and Desserts are major categories. Raw materials like HDPE, LDPE, PET, PP, and polystyrene are used. Trends include food quality, food contamination concerns, eco-friendliness, and aesthetics. Double-income households, metropolitan areas, and single-person households drive demand. Environmental impact is a significant factor. The Plastic segment holds a large share.



Market

Challenges



In the US food storage container market, manufacturers face strict regulations under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) and the Food Contact Notification (FCN) system. These regulations require approval from the FDA or US Department of Agriculture for the use of chemical substances in food storage containers. Additives used in plastic manufacturing, which can contaminate food, pose health risks. The US Environmental Protection Agency reports that these chemicals can leach into waterbodies during manufacturing and accumulate in the food chain. Manufacturers must file FCNs to disclose toxicology, chemicals, and environmental information for new food contact substances. Complying with these regulations increases costs for research, development, and approvals, potentially impacting market growth in the US food storage container industry. The Food Storage Container market in the US faces various challenges. Aesthetics matter for consumers, so containers must be attractive. Food output increases with efficient packaging for packaged goods. Double-income households and metropolitan areas drive demand for single-serve containers. Environmental impact is crucial, with concerns over food contamination and plastic use. HDPE , LDPE, PET, PP, and polystyrene are common materials, but their environmental footprint varies. Bottles and jars are popular for rigid food packaging, while cans dominate the canned goods segment. Non-viscous food products, bakery, and confectionery require specific containers. Transportation and storage are essential for preserving food's shelf life and quality. Durable materials ensure hygiene and prevent food poisoning. Lightweight containers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but their polymer molecules can impact food safety. Balancing these factors is key to market success.

Segment Overview



This food storage container market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Eateries and restaurants

1.2 Catering

1.3 Hotels 1.4 Bars



2.1 Round

2.2 Square 2.3 Rectangle

3.1 North America

1.1

Eateries and restaurants-

The food storage container market in the US is significantly driven by the eateries and restaurants sector. These businesses utilize food storage containers to preserve leftover food, semi-prepared items, gravies, and perishable raw materials, thereby reducing food wastage and facilitating easy food preparation. With the increasing number of dual-income families and hectic lifestyles, the demand for convenient food options, such as takeaways and deliveries.. This trend, coupled with the rise in consumer purchasing power among millennials, has led to an increase in the demand for food services from the eateries and restaurants segment. As a result, the market for food storage containers in the US is projected to expand during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The food storage container market in the US is a significant sector within the food packaging industry, catering to the growing demand for convenient and efficient food storage solutions. The market encompasses various types of containers made from materials such as Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic, Bottles and Jars, Cans, Bags, Cups and Tubs, and Boxes. These containers are used for storing packaged food products, including RTE meals, frozen meals, snacks, and desserts. Raw materials play a crucial role in the production of food containers. Durability, food quality, and preservation are key considerations, with materials such as Plastic and Metal offering excellent shelf life and protection against external factors. However, environmental issues and aesthetics are also essential factors, leading to increased demand for eco-friendly and attractive packaging types. The food container market is driven by factors such as food output, packaged goods, and the rise of double-income households in metropolitan areas. Transportation and storage are critical aspects, with containers designed to maintain food quality and extend shelf life. The market is diverse, catering to various food categories and consumer preferences, making it an essential component of the food industry.

Market Research Overview

The Food Container Market in the US is a dynamic and diverse industry, catering to the growing demand for packaged food products. The market encompasses various materials including Paperboard , Metal, Glass, Plastic, and their respective sub-segments such as Bottles and Jars, Cans, Bag, Cups and Tubs, Boxes, and Grain Mill Products. These containers preserve and transport a wide range of food items, from Dairy Goods and Fruits and Vegetables to Meat Products, Candy and Confections, and Ready-To-Eat (RTE) meals. The Plastic segment dominates the market due to its durability, lightweight nature, and versatility. HDPE, LDPE, PET, PP, and polystyrene are common plastic types used. Rigid food packaging, such as Bottles and jars and Cans, are popular for their ability to maintain food quality and extend shelf life. Semirigid and Flexible containers cater to non-viscous food products and bakery, confectionery products, respectively. Ecommerce and Food Quality are significant factors driving the market growth. Food contamination and environmental issues are major concerns, leading to a focus on hygiene and sustainable, lightweight containers. The market is influenced by factors like Food output, Double-income households, Metropolitan areas, Single-person households, Environmental impact, and Food poisoning. Polymer molecules play a crucial role in determining container properties, ensuring food preservation and transportation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Eateries And Restaurants



Catering



Hotels

Bars

Type



Round



Square

Rectangle

Geography North America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

