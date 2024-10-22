Afghan Migrants Killed In Iran, Investigation Stalls With No One Held Responsible

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Nearly 10 days have passed since the first deadly shooting by Iranian border forces at Afghan migrants and five days since the second incident, yet the fact-finding team from the interim has not made any findings.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson, stated today (Tuesday, 22 October) that the distance from the incident location is the reason for the prolonged investigations. He added,“The delegation is visiting three borders,” and the investigation is ongoing.

This is even though it has been nine days since the first shooting, which reportedly resulted in around 260 casualties, according to Hal Vash. It has also been almost a week since the second shooting occurred on Thursday evening, 17 October.

In the latest development, Hal Vash, a human rights organization, reported that Iranian authorities intend to bury the bodies of the migrants killed in the Kalgan Saravan region.

The bodies of migrants who were killed in the deadly shootings by Iranian border forces on 13 and 17 October in eastern Iran are being held in the morgue of“Razi” Hospital in Saravan.

Hal Vash further reported that the“Taliban government” is attempting to recover at least 13 bodies of Afghan migrants who lost their lives due to the shootings at the Kalgan Saravan border and to return them to Afghanistan.

The Taliban has not made any statement on this matter, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as expected, has denied such an incident.

The ongoing tension at the Iranian-Afghan border highlights a critical humanitarian issue that demands transparent investigation and accountability.

As conflicting reports emerge and the involved parties offer limited cooperation, the plight of Afghan migrants and the urgency of addressing border security violations remain pressing concerns. International bodies may need to step in to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent further escalations.

