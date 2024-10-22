ADA University Launches New Program For Yelo Bank Employees

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
ADA University's Professional Development Program has started a
"Leadership Skills Development" program for "Yelo Bank" employees,
Azernews reports.
For the second time, the opening ceremony of the program,
organized for "Yelo Bank" employees, took place on October 22 at
ADA University.
Aygun Hajiyeva, Advisor to the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs
of ADA University, welcomed the 25 participants who joined the
program and hold managerial positions at "Yelo Bank."
In her speech, Aygun Hajiyeva spoke about the history of ADA
University, which introduced the concept of the Professional
Development Program in our country, the specialties it offers, and
its expansion strategy.
The speaker noted that, in addition to facilitating knowledge
and experience exchange, the Professional Development Program also
serves as a platform that introduces Azerbaijan to foreign
diplomats, particularly informing foreign participants about the
role Azerbaijan has played in the region following the liberation
of Garabagh from occupation.
Aygun Hajiyeva also mentioned that compared to the previous
year, the increase in the number of "Yelo Bank" employees
participating in the "Leadership Skills Development" program
reflects the success of the collaboration and the usefulness of the
topics being taught.
It should be noted that the program, which will continue until
the end of this year, consists of 7 modules.
These modules cover topics such as leadership skills, emotional
intelligence, and giving and receiving feedback. They also include
agile leadership skills and mindset, leadership communication, and
ethics, as well as successfully managing change and teams.
In the interactive program, participants will apply what they
learn through presentations, brainstorming sessions, case studies,
practical assignments, group work, and simulations.
The program's topics will be taught by ADA University faculty,
as well as guest experts with extensive experience in management,
leadership, strategy, and communication from both the public and
private sectors and representatives of the diplomatic corps
operating in our country.
