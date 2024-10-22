Mach Showcases New Autonomous Mowers At Equip Expo 2024 Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Mach showcases new autonomous mowers at Equip 2024

Mach , a developer of automation and autonomous technology, is excited to announce the launch of two fully autonomous mower prototypes.

Mach will debut a fully autonomous articulated slope mower in partnership with Greenline Autonomy and a fully autonomous, all-electric tracked mower in partnership with McConnel.

Both systems will be shown at Equip Expo in Mach's outdoor demo space and are invited to see the mowers in action.

Mach offers state-of-the-art to empower Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) with autonomation and autonomy through integrating perception, navigation, route planning, monitoring, and connectivity at the factory level.

As the leading Tier 1 supplier of off-highway automation with a full path to autonomy for OEMs in six industry verticals. These dynamic solutions present options for unmanned operations, including those in the mowing industry.

The autonomous mowing systems are fully loaded with Mach's complete tech stack (Perception, Command, Nexus, Radar, and OPs) and connect to other devices through its first-of-its-kind three-channel communication system.

Colin Hurd, Mach CEO, says:“At its core, if you're making an autonomous machine, the basic requirements are the same, whether you're looking at a 30 horsepower vehicle or something that's well over 500 horsepower.

“Leveraging Mach's standardized Vehicle CANbus Interface, allows our system to seamlessly integrate to almost any electronically controlled machine, providing a ruggedized and capable autonomous solution including a redundant safety system architecture which is easy for operators to deploy.”

For your first look at the new autonomous mowers, visit the Mach team during Equip Expo at their indoor booth (Number 42313) and outdoor demo space (6030D).

Experts will be on hand to demonstrate the elite advanced autonomous systems, participate in interviews, and answer questions about Mach's full lineup of products.

Attendees can also catch up with Mach's partners, Greenline Autonomy, and McConnel to learn more about the pricing and commercial availability of both systems. See the mower in action here.