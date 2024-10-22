Questex’S Digital Signage Experience Announces The 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winners to be Announced at Digital Signage Experience 2024 on December 9 in Las Vegas
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today unveils the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place December 7-10 at the Las Vegas convention Center, West Hall.
David Drain, DSE Show Director said,“We are continually delighted and surprised by the creativity as showcased in this year's entries. The DIZZIE Awards finalists have masterfully blended digital and physical elements, creating content that captivates and enhances the audience experience in truly innovative ways. It's inspiring to see how they push the boundaries of engagement, delivering work that's both attention-grabbing and transformative.”
Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.
The 2024 DIZZIE Awards Finalists are:
Corporate Environments
Adobe Founders Tower Digital Columns, submitted by Gensler/Float4 Alight Digital Experience - Chicago, submitted by DetaiLED American Century Investments Headquarters Experience, submitted by Dimensional Innovations Creative Hub at Allied's 1001 Robert-Bourassa, submitted by Moment Factory Salesforce Tower Sydney, submitted by SNA Displays
Digital-Out-Of-Home
Can you have a conversation with the memories of the city? submitted by Live Board “Every Strong Belongs” by Gymshark, submitted by VIOOH Tokyo Dome City Visions, submitted by JR East Marketing & Communications (jeki) & Vanten K.K. TSX Broadway Video Platform, submitted by SNA Displays 'Your Place or Mine' for Netflix, submitted by DIVE
Educational Environments
Baylor University's Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED and Electrosonic E-Paper Solutions: Elevating educational spaces, submitted by VISIONECT Smart Data x DU, submitted by Responsive Spaces University of Houston Scholars Walk, submitted by REACH Media Network
Entertainment & Recreation
Children's Museum of Memphis, submitted by Nanonation Entry Experience, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, submitted by SNA Displays Les Abysses de lumière at Aquascope, submitted by Moment Factory Manchester's Printworks - Digital Venue Transformation, submitted by ADI View Boston, submitted by Electrosonic
Experiential Design & Planning
ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, submitted by AVI-SPL Can't Catch Me Now, submitted by DIVE ODS AI Bot, submitted by Option 1 Events . Technology . Content Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch at Igloofest, submitted by iGotcha Media View Boston, submitted by Electrosonic
Healthcare Environments
Baptist Health Care - Marketing and Donor Recognition Video Wall, submitted by Aceso Interactive CAMH Digital Donor Recognition Wall, submitted by Envision Children's Nebraska – Dynamic Digital Video Walls, submitted by Nanonation El Paso Children's Hospital Pediatric Virtual Space Experience, submitted by Intermedia Touch Jewish General Hospital Foundation - Gratitude Kiosks, submitted by iGotcha Media
Hospitality
Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce Innovative Touch Kiosk Network, submitted by Hootboard Opulence: Immersive Multimedia Art at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, submitted by Float4 Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted by Resorts World Las Vegas Talking Stick Resort, submitted by Media Resources
Public Spaces
AI-Screen, submitted by Screen Network Dubai Aquarium - Dubai Mall, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries Public Art Installation at Palladiscope, submitted by Blockhouse Studios Reston Station Dynamic Digital Sculpture, submitted by Barnycz Group TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays
Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice
Black Rifle Coffee Company – Digital Menu Board Design Transformation, submitted by Creative Realities Hologram Installation at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville Restaurant and Club, submitted by Proto Rogers Centre VIP Restaurant & Bar, submitted by SNA Displays Splash Bar: Fallsview Casino, submitted by Media Resources The Tasting Table + Wine Experience, submitted by Ideum
Retail Environments
American Dream Digital Signage Network, submitted by SNA Displays Lagardère - MTB Airport, Abu Dhabi, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries Miracle Mile Shops, submitted by SNA Displays Nike West Edmonton Mall, AB, Canada, submitted by Nummax Real Madrid presents the flagship store of the future at Santiago Bernabéu, submitted by TRISON NECSUM
Sustainable Solution
HOPE Hydration, submitted by SKOOP Signage Oxford Circus Digital Billboard Project, submitted by EcoVista
Transportation
Changi Airport's Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory Digital Tunnel at Washington Dulles International Airport, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division Hologram at JFK Terminal 4, submitted by Proto Immersive Digital Experience at John F. Kennedy International Airport, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division Oslo Central Station and Flytoget Platform, submitted by ZetaDisplay
Venues
Ovations 2024, La Vie Boheme, submitted by The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Tokyo Dome City Visions, submitted by JR East Marketing & Communications (jeki) & Vanten K.K. TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays Tucson Convention Center Digital Signage Communications Network, submitted by Spectrio
To view the projects click here .
The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation . They include:
Jason Ault, Co-Founder/COO, Coffman Media Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting DeAnn Campbell, Practice Lead, Retail, AAG Consulting Group Dvir Doron, Head of Marketing and GTM, Amazon Device Solutions, Amazon Paul Fleuranges, Manager, Advertising, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Carrie Garcia, US Business Development Manager, YCD Multimedia Kiersten Gibson, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Reach Media Network Rodrick Glass, EVP, Sales & Business Development, CRI Filipe Ho, Global Strategic Partnerships Lead, Google John Lamb, CMO, Elo PJ Lee, Vice-President, Business Solutions, ICON Media Cristina Miller, Co-Founder/CEO, Intermedia Touch Michelle Montazeri, Sr. Director, Strategic Accounts, Legrand AV David Schultz, Vice President, New Business Development, CRI Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Marketing & Digital Creative, DBSI Sheldon Silverman, Founder/CEO, SmartBomb Media Group Amanda Starr, VP, Client Engagement and Strategy, CRI Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, CRI
Winners will be announced on December 9 at DSE 2024 during an awards ceremony.
