United Real Estate To Host Action-Packed Conference With Nationally Acclaimed Keynote Speakers This Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Best-selling authors Leigh Brown and Coach Micheal Burt to Headline at United Real Estate's Elevate Together 2024 Conference

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate's national is taking the virtual stage on Thursday with an all-day, action-packed agenda designed to motivate, educate and prepare professionals for the evolving landscape.

"Elevate Together" is a one-day virtual event featuring some of the industry's most celebrated speakers, visionaries, top producers and world-class education from a curated training slate. The conference is compliments of United Real Estate for affiliates and free to attendees.

"The lineup of presenters this year is world class and they will definitely leave us all better than they found us."

Thousands will be in attendance at this annual conference featuring some of the industry's most exciting speakers, impactful professional development, and engaging discussions about the most pressing challenges in today's real estate industry.

Agents will experience highly relevant, timely and exciting training and education:



"Fearless Buyer Agency" with Leigh Brown

Top Producer Panel: Communicating Your Value Proposition

Insights for Navigating Industry Changes

United Real Estate Present and Future

Creating a Powerful 2025 Business Plan

Mastering Lead Conversion for Greater Income Potential

"Activate Your Prey Drive" to Achieve Excellence with Coach Burt Actionable, Real-World Strategies to Expand Your Business

President of United Real Estate, Rick Haase, shares how this unique event supports agent development and organizational growth, "Elevate Together is a great moment for all of United Real Estate to take a day for inspiration, education and acceleration. Our growth has been the best in the country for five years, and a good bit of that growth comes from our continual commitment to education and development of our team. The lineup of presenters this year is world class and they will definitely leave us all better than they found us."

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate

(United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based BullseyeTM Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group

(UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based BullseyeTM Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstat

or

UnitedCountry .

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnite . Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit

JoinUnitedRealEstate .

Press Contact:

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate

