McDonald’s explains policy following Trump stepover

(MENAFN) Following a recent visit by presidential candidate Donald to a McDonald's location in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, the fast-food giant has clarified its stance in the ongoing U.S. presidential race. Reports on Monday revealed that the company wants to ensure its neutrality in the arena, emphasizing that it does not endorse any candidates for elected office.



During his visit, which took place on Sunday, Trump donned an apron and engaged with customers by cooking French fries and serving food at the drive-thru window. However, McDonald's has since communicated to its employees that this visit should not be construed as a political endorsement. In an internal message, the company stated, "We are not red or blue – we are golden," reinforcing its position of non-partisanship in the electoral process.



McDonald’s also emphasized that Trump’s appearance at their restaurant was not organized by the company itself. Instead, they described the visit as a reflection of McDonald’s integral role in American culture. "As we’ve seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation in this election cycle. While we’ve not sought this, it’s a testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans,” the statement read. The company noted the contrast between Trump's affection for McDonald's and Vice President Kamala Harris's fond memories of working at the chain.



Additionally, McDonald’s clarified that local franchisee Derek Giacomantonio received a request from law enforcement regarding Trump’s wish to visit the restaurant. Giacomantonio expressed his commitment to community engagement, stating, “We proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community. That’s why I accepted former President Trump’s request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s.”



This clarification from McDonald’s comes at a time when brands and corporations are increasingly scrutinized for their political affiliations and actions. The company’s effort to remain politically neutral highlights its desire to maintain a broad appeal to its diverse customer base across the United States, irrespective of political affiliations.

