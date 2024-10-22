World Travel, Inc. Selects Sabre As Its Primary GDS Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) World Travel's commitment to superior customer service bolstered with Sabre's robust NDC infrastructure within a multi-source content platform



Sabre Corporation

(NASDAQ: SABR ), a leading software and provider powering the global industry,

today announced a new multi-year distribution agreement with World Travel, Inc., one of the top 10 largest Travel Management

Companies (TMC) in the United States.

The new agreement will allow thousands of World Travel agents to access the robust travel content available via Sabre's travel marketplace including NDC offers that are easy to shop, compare, book, and service alongside traditional EDIFACT content. The Sabre GDS aggregates, normalizes and distributes content from more than 400 airlines including both full-service and low-cost carriers, 2M+ lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, and car rental providers.

"We are committed to excellence in customer service and so is Sabre," said Liz Mandarino, CEO, World Travel, Inc. "Sabre is skillfully taking us into the next phase of our technological evolution, helping us navigate the ever-changing and complex technology environment in order to better serve our customers and gain further expansion opportunities worldwide."

World Travel will also benefit from a range of Sabre solutions to help them enhance the traveler experience, including leveraging the intelligent platform Sabre Red 360, which offers a customizable user experience that enables product differentiation, selling branded content, add-ons, dynamic upsell options and personalized offers. Content Services for Lodging (CSL) will help provide World Travel agents with the widest range of lodging options and search criteria to find the perfect property and rate.

"We are proud to partner with World Travel and provide them with our robust distribution network and technology infrastructure built for the future," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Part of this infrastructure is NDC and a key enabler of that is our multi-source content platform. Through this platform, we can integrate any multi-source content including Sabre's core GDS content, non-core Sabre-native content (NDC and LCC) and long-tail LCC content that has not traditionally been in the GDS.

These offerings provide the quality content and personalization that helps World Travel and its customers."

"Our travel agency has deep knowledge of the travel industry and our commitment to our customers represents the business values we hold dear," said Pam Zager, Executive Vice President, Operations, World Travel, Inc. "Sabre's team was exceptional in their seamless transition of service, demonstrating a level of customer care that perfectly complemented World Travel Inc.'s dedication to excellence."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in

Southlake,

Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit

About World Travel, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, PA, World Travel, Inc. is 100% employee-owned and entirely focused on providing clients with superior travel management services, state-of-the-art technology solutions and expert consulting services. World Travel, Inc. is among the top 10 largest Travel Management

Companies in the United States. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, World Travel was founded in 1983 and equips its corporate clients with

market-leading tools to provide an organized, efficient, and

safe travel program.

