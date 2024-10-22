(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) The price of has shown remarkable behavior in recent months. The precious metal has reached new records, surpassing $2,700 per troy ounce.



This steady rise draws attention due to its resilience against factors that typically affect its value. Traditionally, reacts to changes in interest rates, inflation, and dollar value.



However, its recent trajectory seems to defy these usual correlations. The metal maintained its ascent even with significant variations in these economic indicators.



An intriguing aspect is the linearity of gold's price increase. Small dips only served to attract more buyers, driving new highs. This pattern persisted despite fluctuations in interest rate projections and U.S. government bond yields.



Gold's appreciation cannot be explained simply as part of a general market uptrend. Although the S&P 500 index rose about 35% in the same period, the correlation between gold and stocks is uncommon.







Current geopolitical conflicts certainly contribute to interest in gold as a safe haven. However, the consistency of the rise suggests other factors are at play.



A crucial element in this equation is the consistent demand from foreign central banks. Many countries seek to diversify their reserves, reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar.



This trend reflects a loss of confidence in American management of the world economic order. The use of financial sanctions by the U.S. has encouraged the search for alternatives to the dollar-based system.



Russia's ability to maintain its foreign trade, despite sanctions, also influences this dynamic. The country developed alternative payment systems, although inefficient, that allows bypassing the dollar in some international transactions.

Shifting Global Dynamics

The U.S. stance in conflicts such as the Middle East also affects its global credibility. Many countries question American consistency in defending human rights and international law.



These gradual changes in the global financial system do not mean the immediate end of dollar dominance. No other currency is ready to assume its central role.



However, the emergence of alternative trade and payment channels is a growing trend. Gold's behavior, therefore, signals more than a simple reaction to isolated economic or geopolitical factors.



It reflects a deeper transformation in international economic relations. This change may, in the long term, affect U.S. global influence. Western governments need to be aware of these trends.



The fragmentation of the global financial system can have significant consequences for the economy and international security. There is still time for adjustments, but the window of opportunity may be closing rapidly.



The intense shine of gold in today's market is not just a financial phenomenon. It's a warning about fundamental changes in the world economic order.



In short, understanding and responding to these signals will be crucial in shaping the future of global economic relations.

