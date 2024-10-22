Indian Film Superstar Ram Charan's Upcoming Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore Announced At Iifa Awards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Award-winning and producer Charan is set to join the prestigious line-up of superstars at Madame Tussauds Singapore with a wax figure set to arrive in summer of 2025.

Best known for his roles in films including critically acclaimed“RRR” (2022) and the upcoming anticipated movie Game Changer, Ram Charan was presented the“Madame Tussauds of the Future Award” at the star-studded 2024 International Indian Academy (IIFA) Awards at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. This award marked not just the success in South Indian film, but also his broad appeal to his fans globally.“It's great to be a part of Madame Tussauds alongside others who have contributed so much to cinema. As a kid, when I visited Madame Tussauds to see the legends and take pictures with them, I never imagined I would one day be part of it so early in my career. I thank Madame Tussauds for acknowledging my work and motivating me to do better,” said Ram Charan. It was also revealed at the awards show, through a behind-the-scenes video, that his pet, Rhyme, will be included as part of his upcoming figure, making him the only celebrity, apart from Queen Elizabeth II, to have a pet featured.“I'm really touched that the Madame Tussauds team included my darling pet Rhyme with my figure. This means a lot to me, as it shows the perfect synergy between my work and my life- Rhyme is a big part of it. This one is special.”

IIFA and Madame Tussauds Singapore have been collaborating since 2017 when the IIFA Awards Experience was launched exclusively at the Singapore attraction. This collaboration serves to bring together a celebration of Indian cinema on a global stage, while allowing fans to engage with their favorite stars in a unique way. Since then, many icons of Indian cinema have launched there, with Ram Charan being next in line in Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder IIFA Said,“The partnership between IIFA and Madame Tussauds has been a fantastic journey in showcasing the brilliance of Indian cinema to global audiences. Each year, we celebrate icons who have not only made an impact in India but have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Ram Charan's addition to this prestigious line-up further strengthens our shared vision of bringing Indian cinema's finest closer to their fans. As we mark 25 years since the unveiling of Amitabh Bachchan's figure at the 2000 IIFA in London, this partnership continues to grow, reflecting the global reach and influence of Indian cinema. We're excited to honour more stars and bring more memorable experiences together as we move forward.'

“It is a great privilege to continue our longstanding partnership with IIFA to honour legends of the Indian film industry. We are thrilled to be welcoming Ram Charan's figure to join the rest of the stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan at our very own IIFA Zone in Madame Tussauds Singapore”, said Alex Ward, Regional Director, Gateway Asia, Merlin Entertainments

Madame Tussauds Singapore celebrates her 10th year anniversary this year with an exciting line up of celebrity figure launches, activities, and promotions throughout the year.

Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With over 23 attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.