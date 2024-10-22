Cosan Group Announces Major Leadership Overhaul

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cosan Group, a leading Brazilian conglomerate, announced significant changes to its executive team on Monday, October 21, 2024. This reshuffling marks a pivotal moment in the company's history, promising to shape its future direction.



Marcelo Martins, currently the vice president of strategy, will step into the role of CEO for the entire Cosan Group starting November 1, 2024. Nelson Gomes, the current Cosan CEO, will transition to become the new chief executive of Raízen, the world's largest producer of sugarcane ethanol.



Ricardo Mussa, Raízen's outgoing leader, will take on the role of CEO at Cosan Investimentos, the group's investment management division. The changes extend to the financial leadership of Cosan's subsidiaries. Carlos Moura, Raízen's CFO, will be leaving the company.







Rafael Bergman, currently CFO of Rumo, will fill Moura's position at Raízen. At Rumo, Guilherme Machado, the current CFO of Compass, will step in to replace Bergman. These leadership changes come at a crucial time for Cosa and its subsidiaries.



Raízen currently holds a valuation of R$30 billion ($5.36 billion) on the B3 stock exchange, with shares trading near historic lows at R$2.88. Cosan itself carries a market valuation of R$22 billion ($3.93 billion), with shares priced at R$11.73. Rumo's shares closed at R$19.15.

The stock performance reflects the challenges faced by the energy and infrastructure sectors in Brazil. Cosan's decision to reshuffle its leadership team demonstrates its commitment to adapting to market conditions. The company's diverse interests, spanning from renewable energy to logistics and investments, require a nimble and experienced executive team.



By placing seasoned leaders in key positions, Cosan aims to strengthen its market position and drive growth across its various business segments. As the new leadership team prepares to take the helm, all eyes will be on Cosan and its subsidiaries. The coming months will reveal how these changes impact the company's strategy, performance, and market perception.

